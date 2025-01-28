Transplantation in Ukraine: the Shalimov Center told what influences the success of the operation

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 78564 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 96677 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107407 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110365 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130654 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103613 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134740 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103751 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113418 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116984 views

Broadcast
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 53208 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118679 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 58985 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113296 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 29793 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 78564 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130654 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134740 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166614 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156396 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 23913 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 27358 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113296 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118679 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140037 views
Transplantation in Ukraine: the Shalimov Center told what influences the success of the operation

Transplantation in Ukraine: the Shalimov Center told what influences the success of the operation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24893 views

The doctors explained the importance of laboratory tests for the selection of a donor-recipient pair during transplantation. The process of HLA typing and the necessary tests for successful organ transplantation were discussed in detail.

One of the priority tasks in preparing a recipient for transplantation is to conduct thorough laboratory tests to select a donor-recipient pair, which is aimed at overcoming the individual immunological barrier of the recipient. This was reported at the National Scientific Center of Surgery and Transplantation named after O.O. Shalimov, UNN reports. 

According to the Center, transplantation is currently the only way to treat end-stage renal, hepatic, cardiac, pulmonary, and pancreatic failure. The benefits of organ transplantation coexist with the risks of the surgical procedure itself, in particular, with immunological risks that must be inhibited by immunosuppressive drugs for life. 

The stability of the individual immunological barrier is ensured by a system of antigens, the so-called human leukocyte antigens (HLA). These are receptor complexes located on the surface of each nuclear cell in our body. In the presence of a genetically alien HLA complex, these cells are immediately activated, multiply and acquire cytotoxic properties and form specific antibodies to neutralize tissues with a foreign HLA, the Center for Surgery and Transplantation noted.

The absence of donor-specific HLA antibodies in the recipient and complete matching of HLA antigens between the donor and recipient ensure the most successful selection of the donor-recipient pair, which is the key to successful transplantation, which will significantly reduce the risk of rejection and ensure stable and long-term function of the transplanted organ

- say the doctors.

It is noted that donor-recipient matching is carried out only in specialized laboratories that are equipped with special equipment and are staffed by specialists with appropriate qualifications who work around the clock (24/7). In Ukraine, there are only a few such fully functioning laboratories, mainly due to the lack of relevant specialists and immunologists with specializations in transplant immunology. In particular, such a laboratory was created at the Shalimov Center for Surgery and Transplantation.

The Shalimov Center offers cervical cancer screening according to the new procedure27.01.25, 13:08 • 24582 views

When a potential recipient of a solid donor organ is placed on the so-called "Waiting List" at a transplant center, a molecular genetic test, HLA typing, is performed, which ensures the automatic selection of a donor with the appropriate HLA genotype.

HLA antibody screening is also performed, which allows to automatically rank potential recipients into general and priority recipients, and provides important information about the need for additional preparation of such a recipient. This test is called the Panel Reactive Antibody (PRA Test).

If the percentage of PRA is more than 20%, an extended test is performed to determine the specificity of such HLA antibodies in order to avoid transplantation of an organ with HLA antigens specific to the recipient's existing HLA antibodies when selecting a potential donor. In other words, this test allows us to determine to which HLA antigens of a potential donor the recipient has antibodies in order to avoid so-called antigen-antibody matches.

Immediately before the transplantation of a solid organ, a test is performed to determine donor-specific antibodies. As noted, this is one of the most important studies, the need for which makes it impossible to have an acute rejection of a solid organ on the operating table. Such a test is called Complement Dependent Cytotoxicity - CDC test or more commonly known as Cross-match Test.

311 kidneys, 93 livers and 63 hearts: a record number of transplants were performed in Ukraine25.12.24, 21:15 • 21899 views

Testing for the presence of donor-specific antibodies formed after transplantation should be performed every 3-6 months for renal allograft recipients, and once a year for recipients of other organs. The reason for urgent screening or for the presence of specific HLA antibodies is to verify the rejection reaction of the donor organ.

At the same time, the diagnosis of rejection is verified if there are clinical manifestations of donor organ dysfunction, HLA antibodies and an increase in cytotoxic lymphocytes in the recipient's peripheral blood (blood immunogram). The "gold standard" for this verification is a puncture biopsy, the results of which indicate that HLA antibodies directly destroy the cells of the donor organ.

Thus, laboratory tests for histocompatibility are a priority in transplantation, the thoroughness of which determines the duration of the transplanted organ functioning and the quality of life of the recipient in general

- the Center emphasized.
Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

ukraineUkraine

