The Shalimov Center offers cervical cancer screening according to the new procedure

In 2025, a new cervical cancer screening procedure will be introduced in Ukraine. This will allow timely detection of the dangerous disease and reduce mortality among women. This is reported by the National Scientific Center of Surgery and Transplantation named after O.O. Shalimov, reports UNN.

The Center noted that January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, which reminds women of the importance of prevention and early diagnosis, as awareness saves lives.

According to the National Cancer Registry, about three thousand cervical malignancies are registered annually in Ukraine. In particular, in 2023, the total number of newly registered cases of cervical cancer was 2962. Of the total number of cervical cancer patients, 1075 women died - the statement said.

Cervical cancer is one of the most aggressive types of cancer, but it can be prevented. To do this, doctors recommend getting vaccinated against the human papillomavirus (HPV), as well as undergoing regular preventive examinations and screenings.

To effectively combat this disease, a new procedure for screening and early diagnosis was introduced in Ukraine on January 1, 2025.

The Shalimov Center for Surgery and Transplantation offers experienced gynecologists who provide professional advice and support at all stages of diagnosis and treatment.

Doctors emphasize the importance of timely treatment, compliance with recommendations and regular examinations.

In addition, they urge us to tell our loved ones about the importance of prevention, as it can save lives.

Recall

The Transplantation Center successfully removed a fragment from a military man's kidney.