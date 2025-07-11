In the Kupyansk direction, defenders eliminated a Type 75 rocket system, manufactured in Kim Jong Un's country.

UNN reports with reference to the official channel of OSUV "Khortytsia".

Details

The Type 75 MLRS, a North Korean "exotic," could not withstand the realities of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

OSUV "Khortytsia" published a video showing how Ukrainian defenders were the first to engage the occupier's weapon. This was carried out by pilots of the First Presidential Brigade "Bureviy".

The strike is swift, the result is expected: another "rarity" destroyed in the Kupyansk direction. We keep up the pace! - reports the press service of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia".

Recall

The Third Assault Brigade for the first time in the Russian-Ukrainian war conducted a successful operation using robots. Russian soldiers surrendered after a robot approached the dugout of the Russian Armed Forces.