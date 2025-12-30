$42.220.15
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
01:07 PM • 1932 views
UAV attack on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
12:27 PM • 4216 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 7746 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
11:09 AM • 11587 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"
09:46 AM • 17185 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who last
December 30, 04:26 AM • 17428 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
December 30, 03:07 AM • 22687 views
Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine
December 30, 01:10 AM • 23311 views
"We cannot simply leave our territories" - Zelenskyy on "peace talks"
Exclusive
December 29, 06:57 PM • 30208 views
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
US eliminated narco-terrorists in the Pacific Ocean: details of the strike on the vessel
Over 3,000 migrants have died this year trying to reach the Spanish coast
Russian army lost 1220 servicemen and dozens of pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of Odrex
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosen
Publications
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosen
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of Odrex
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who last
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulator
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraud
UNN Lite
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthood
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - Forbes
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with children
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economy
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancy
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthood

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

Actor Idris Elba has been awarded a knighthood for his services to youth. He founded the Elba Hope Foundation, which provides grants to organizations in the UK, USA, and Africa.

instagram.com/idriselba

Actor Idris Elba was knighted at the New Year's Honours ceremony in the UK, UNN reports with reference to the British government.

Details

Among the laureates is Idris Elba, who was knighted for his services to youth, and Cynthia Erivo, who received an honorary degree of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her services to music and drama.

According to the BBC, this year's list includes 1157 laureates.

Luther star Idris Elba becomes Sir Idris in recognition of his charitable work with young people. He launched a campaign against knife crime and, together with his wife Sabrina, founded the Elba Hope Foundation, which provides grants to organizations in the UK, USA and Africa.

"I receive this honor on behalf of the many young people whose talent, ambition and resilience have driven the work of the Elba Hope Foundation," said Sir Idris.

Julia Shramko

CultureUNN Lite
