Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthood

Actor Idris Elba was knighted at the New Year's Honours ceremony in the UK, UNN reports with reference to the British government.

Details

Among the laureates is Idris Elba, who was knighted for his services to youth, and Cynthia Erivo, who received an honorary degree of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her services to music and drama.

According to the BBC, this year's list includes 1157 laureates.

Luther star Idris Elba becomes Sir Idris in recognition of his charitable work with young people. He launched a campaign against knife crime and, together with his wife Sabrina, founded the Elba Hope Foundation, which provides grants to organizations in the UK, USA and Africa.

"I receive this honor on behalf of the many young people whose talent, ambition and resilience have driven the work of the Elba Hope Foundation," said Sir Idris.

