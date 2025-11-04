David Beckham knighted

ukenru
03:06 PM • 1686 views
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 8942 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
01:39 PM • 12477 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
12:32 PM • 11702 views
European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms"
11:55 AM • 13354 views
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine
11:12 AM • 13545 views
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
November 4, 07:40 AM • 20127 views
Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 42715 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
November 4, 06:34 AM • 24117 views
DIU revealed details of the operation in Pokrovsk: work is underway to eliminate enemy attempts to expand influence on logisticsPhoto
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 81117 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Oil prices fell amid oversupply fears after OPEC+ production plansNovember 4, 06:25 AM • 10007 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM • 37103 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 29183 views
Scandal around the center at DVRZ in Kyiv: servicemen transferred outside the capital - MPPhoto10:24 AM • 6568 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debated12:13 PM • 13340 views
Publications
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 8942 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhoto01:50 PM • 6600 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Exclusive
01:39 PM • 12477 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 42715 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM • 37375 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Sybiha
David Beckham
Charles III
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Romania
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debated12:13 PM • 13569 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 29403 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 28186 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 32372 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM • 41924 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
"Kalibr" (missile family)
9K720 Iskander

David Beckham knighted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 550 views

Former England captain Sir David Beckham received a knighthood from King Charles III for his services to football and British society. The ceremony took place in Berkshire, where the footballer was accompanied by his wife Victoria and parents.

David Beckham knighted

Former England captain Sir David Beckham has been officially knighted for his services to football and British society, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

The 50-year-old footballer, who was included in King Charles's birthday honours list earlier this year, was knighted by the King at a ceremony in Berkshire on Tuesday.

"I couldn't be prouder of myself," Beckham said. "People know how patriotic I am – I love my country. I've always said how important the monarchy is to my family. I've been lucky enough to travel the world, and all people want to talk to me about is our monarchy. It makes me proud."

At Windsor Castle, Beckham was joined by his wife Victoria and parents Sandra and David.

Victoria, who received an Order of the British Empire in 2017 for services to the fashion industry, designed and tailored the suit her husband wore to the castle.

"(King Charles) was very impressed with my suit," Beckham said.

"He's the most elegantly dressed man I know, so he's inspired many of my looks over the years, and he certainly inspired this one. It's something my wife made for me. I looked at his old photos when he was very young in morning suits and thought, 'Okay, that's what I want to wear' – so I gave it to my wife, and she made it."

Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for Vlada20.10.25, 18:55 • 62310 views

Additionally

Beckham played for his country 115 times and captained the Three Lions for six years between 2000 and 2006.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder participated in three World Cups for England, as well as two European Championships.

Beckham came through the United academy in 1992 and spent 11 years in the first team before joining Real Madrid in 2003 for £25 million.

He played four years in the Spanish capital before joining Major League Soccer side LA GALAXY. He played twice for AC Milan during his time in Los Angeles before ending his career at Paris Saint-Germain in 2013.

But Beckham's influence extends far beyond the football pitch.

Born in East London, he played a role in securing the 2012 Olympic Games for London.

Since 2005, he has collaborated with the humanitarian organization UNICEF, and in 2015, a fund was named in his honor to mark a decade-long partnership between them.

In 2024, Beckham became an ambassador for the Royal Foundation, supporting King Charles's educational program and efforts to help young people better understand nature.

He is a co-owner of League Two club Salford City alongside former United and England teammate Gary Neville, and also a co-owner of MLS club Inter Miami.

Antonina Tumanova

SportsNews of the World
David Beckham
UNICEF
Charles III