Former England captain Sir David Beckham has been officially knighted for his services to football and British society, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

The 50-year-old footballer, who was included in King Charles's birthday honours list earlier this year, was knighted by the King at a ceremony in Berkshire on Tuesday.

"I couldn't be prouder of myself," Beckham said. "People know how patriotic I am – I love my country. I've always said how important the monarchy is to my family. I've been lucky enough to travel the world, and all people want to talk to me about is our monarchy. It makes me proud."

At Windsor Castle, Beckham was joined by his wife Victoria and parents Sandra and David.

Victoria, who received an Order of the British Empire in 2017 for services to the fashion industry, designed and tailored the suit her husband wore to the castle.

"(King Charles) was very impressed with my suit," Beckham said.

"He's the most elegantly dressed man I know, so he's inspired many of my looks over the years, and he certainly inspired this one. It's something my wife made for me. I looked at his old photos when he was very young in morning suits and thought, 'Okay, that's what I want to wear' – so I gave it to my wife, and she made it."

Additionally

Beckham played for his country 115 times and captained the Three Lions for six years between 2000 and 2006.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder participated in three World Cups for England, as well as two European Championships.

Beckham came through the United academy in 1992 and spent 11 years in the first team before joining Real Madrid in 2003 for £25 million.

He played four years in the Spanish capital before joining Major League Soccer side LA GALAXY. He played twice for AC Milan during his time in Los Angeles before ending his career at Paris Saint-Germain in 2013.

But Beckham's influence extends far beyond the football pitch.

Born in East London, he played a role in securing the 2012 Olympic Games for London.

Since 2005, he has collaborated with the humanitarian organization UNICEF, and in 2015, a fund was named in his honor to mark a decade-long partnership between them.

In 2024, Beckham became an ambassador for the Royal Foundation, supporting King Charles's educational program and efforts to help young people better understand nature.

He is a co-owner of League Two club Salford City alongside former United and England teammate Gary Neville, and also a co-owner of MLS club Inter Miami.