The ATESH partisan movement has recorded mass drunkenness among the command staff of the 74th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces, which is performing tasks in the Zaporizhzhia direction. According to the underground, the systematic consumption of alcohol by officers directly at combat positions has led to record personnel losses and a complete loss of control over units. This is reported by UNN.

An agent of the movement, who is part of the 4th battalion of the said regiment, reports that platoon and company commanders issue orders while heavily intoxicated. Because of this, soldiers are sent into attacks without intelligence data and proper fire correction.

An ATESH agent from the 4th battalion of the 74th Motorized Rifle Regiment reports that platoon and company commanders systematically consume alcohol directly at platoon strongholds and company strongholds near the front line. Personnel confirm: orders are given in a state of severe alcoholic intoxication, without the slightest understanding of the real situation. This has already led to the highest losses in the unit for the entire period of hostilities. — the movement's message on Telegram states.

Due to inadequate operational planning, the battalion, which received the unofficial name "alco-battalion," loses about a hundred servicemen every month. The motivation of the soldiers is practically absent, as the survival of the unit depends not on military strategy, but on the condition of the leadership.

In the "alco-battalion," losses amount to up to 100 people per month killed and wounded — significantly more than in other units, our agent reports. Soldiers are sent to assaults with knowingly incorrect coordinates, without fire correction and without any intelligence data. Losses continue to grow, motivation is zero, and servicemen are increasingly openly saying: the fate of the battalion depends not on tactics and the enemy, but on how much the command staff drank today. — ATESH reports.

Currently, there is a growing internal tension in the unit, as ordinary personnel are increasingly realizing the futility of following orders from intoxicated officers.

