$42.150.10
49.490.02
ukenru
03:52 PM • 5782 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
03:42 PM • 10330 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 14558 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 23979 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM • 20394 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 25784 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 15953 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM • 17154 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 22668 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 38255 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
2m/s
87%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Putin is not interested in compromises, concessions from Ukraine will not stop him - former US Secretary of State BlinkenDecember 23, 09:33 AM • 7164 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 18104 views
Russia's economy allows the Kremlin to continue the war against Ukraine and profit from it - CPDDecember 23, 12:12 PM • 16292 views
A NABU agent turned out to be a Russian citizen who was serving time for fraud - the former head of the judicial administration revealed details of the high-profile criminal case02:45 PM • 6720 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"Photo02:58 PM • 12260 views
Publications
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 14544 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"Photo02:58 PM • 12283 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhotoDecember 23, 12:03 PM • 23959 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day offDecember 23, 11:27 AM • 25769 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 87936 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Robert Fico
Jeffrey Epstein
Benjamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Israel
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 18122 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 19918 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 24278 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 26473 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 49008 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Forbes
9K720 Iskander
Film

Drunk commanders and catastrophic losses: ATESH reveals critical situation in Russia's 74th regiment in Zaporizhzhia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

ATESH has uncovered systematic alcohol consumption by the command staff of Russia's 74th Motorized Rifle Regiment in the Zaporizhzhia direction. This has led to significant personnel losses and a complete loss of control over the units.

Drunk commanders and catastrophic losses: ATESH reveals critical situation in Russia's 74th regiment in Zaporizhzhia

The ATESH partisan movement has recorded mass drunkenness among the command staff of the 74th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces, which is performing tasks in the Zaporizhzhia direction. According to the underground, the systematic consumption of alcohol by officers directly at combat positions has led to record personnel losses and a complete loss of control over units. This is reported by UNN.

Details

An agent of the movement, who is part of the 4th battalion of the said regiment, reports that platoon and company commanders issue orders while heavily intoxicated. Because of this, soldiers are sent into attacks without intelligence data and proper fire correction.

ATESH partisans paralyzed a key railway hub supplying the occupiers in Russia's Rostov region21.12.25, 07:20 • 19252 views

An ATESH agent from the 4th battalion of the 74th Motorized Rifle Regiment reports that platoon and company commanders systematically consume alcohol directly at platoon strongholds and company strongholds near the front line. Personnel confirm: orders are given in a state of severe alcoholic intoxication, without the slightest understanding of the real situation. This has already led to the highest losses in the unit for the entire period of hostilities.

— the movement's message on Telegram states.

Due to inadequate operational planning, the battalion, which received the unofficial name "alco-battalion," loses about a hundred servicemen every month. The motivation of the soldiers is practically absent, as the survival of the unit depends not on military strategy, but on the condition of the leadership.

In the "alco-battalion," losses amount to up to 100 people per month killed and wounded — significantly more than in other units, our agent reports. Soldiers are sent to assaults with knowingly incorrect coordinates, without fire correction and without any intelligence data. Losses continue to grow, motivation is zero, and servicemen are increasingly openly saying: the fate of the battalion depends not on tactics and the enemy, but on how much the command staff drank today.

— ATESH reports.

Currently, there is a growing internal tension in the unit, as ordinary personnel are increasingly realizing the futility of following orders from intoxicated officers.

Chaos in the Russian Federation in the Zaporizhzhia direction: occupiers storm their own positions due to incompetence of commanders19.12.25, 18:44 • 10796 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast