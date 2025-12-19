$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
03:48 PM • 2386 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 5324 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 6948 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 14841 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 14356 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 13463 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 15402 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 12625 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 19829 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10998 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
One of Odesa's largest residential areas without electricity, water, and heating due to Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoDecember 19, 06:44 AM • 6658 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisionedDecember 19, 09:27 AM • 11999 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to knowDecember 19, 10:04 AM • 20429 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideoDecember 19, 10:41 AM • 19963 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 22263 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 14841 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 19829 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 22483 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 26369 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 52622 views
UNN Lite
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 57989 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 39986 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 38309 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 44583 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM • 49536 views
Chaos in the Russian Federation in the Zaporizhzhia direction: occupiers storm their own positions due to incompetence of commanders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russian troops are attacking their own positions due to a lack of coordination and up-to-date maps. ATESH movement agents report that the command is trying to conceal these incidents, attributing them to "map errors."

Chaos in the Russian Federation in the Zaporizhzhia direction: occupiers storm their own positions due to incompetence of commanders

On the Zaporizhzhia section of the front, cases of "friendly fire" with catastrophic consequences have been recorded among the Russian occupation forces. Due to a lack of coordination and up-to-date maps, the Russian command sends assault groups to attack the positions of their own units. This is reported by agents of the ATESH partisan movement, who operate as part of the 1441st motorized rifle regiment of the Russian Federation, writes UNN.

Details

One of the movement's agents revealed details of a recent incident. An assault group was sent on a night attack without precise coordinates and updated data on troop locations. The occupiers completed the task: engaged in battle and cleared the objective. However, after examining the bodies of the dead, it turned out that they had eliminated servicemen from a neighboring Russian unit.

Attempts to conceal incompetence

The regiment's command is trying to hush up the scandal, blaming the tragedy on "map errors" and a sudden "shift in lines." However, among the personnel, there is an understanding that the cause of the deaths was complete chaos in management and a lack of communication between units.

Soldiers risk their lives not because of the enemy, but because of the incompetence of commanders and the lack of communication between units 

– ATESH informants note. 

Such incidents increasingly undermine the morale of the invaders, who realize that they can become victims not only of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, but also of their own officers.

Russian Soldiers on the Pokrovsk Axis Resort to Mass Self-Mutilation to Avoid "Suicide Missions"16.12.25, 19:57 • 5350 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
