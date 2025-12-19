On the Zaporizhzhia section of the front, cases of "friendly fire" with catastrophic consequences have been recorded among the Russian occupation forces. Due to a lack of coordination and up-to-date maps, the Russian command sends assault groups to attack the positions of their own units. This is reported by agents of the ATESH partisan movement, who operate as part of the 1441st motorized rifle regiment of the Russian Federation, writes UNN.

Details

One of the movement's agents revealed details of a recent incident. An assault group was sent on a night attack without precise coordinates and updated data on troop locations. The occupiers completed the task: engaged in battle and cleared the objective. However, after examining the bodies of the dead, it turned out that they had eliminated servicemen from a neighboring Russian unit.

Attempts to conceal incompetence

The regiment's command is trying to hush up the scandal, blaming the tragedy on "map errors" and a sudden "shift in lines." However, among the personnel, there is an understanding that the cause of the deaths was complete chaos in management and a lack of communication between units.

Soldiers risk their lives not because of the enemy, but because of the incompetence of commanders and the lack of communication between units – ATESH informants note.

Such incidents increasingly undermine the morale of the invaders, who realize that they can become victims not only of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, but also of their own officers.

