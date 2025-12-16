$42.250.05
15 years in prison: Yanukovych's sentence came into forceVideo
04:20 PM • 7432 views
Results of "Ramstein-32": Ukraine received record financial commitments for 2026 and new air defense systems
04:11 PM • 9794 views
Ukraine returned 45 citizens who were held in temporary detention centers for foreigners in the Russian Federation.Video
03:35 PM • 13794 views
Ukraine has freed up 800 MW of electricity capacity: outage schedules will be reduced
01:38 PM • 15005 views
"Maybe this weekend": Zelenskyy revealed details about a new anticipated meeting between Ukraine and the US in Miami with feedback from the Russian side
December 16, 10:57 AM • 20309 views
Europe prepares for war with Russia while Trump seeks peace in Ukraine - WSJ
December 16, 10:49 AM • 22215 views
Belgium rejected European Commission concessions to unblock Russian assets for a loan to Ukraine - Politico
December 16, 08:50 AM • 22930 views
New Year's table–2026 became almost 11% more expensive: how much will the festive menu cost
December 16, 08:08 AM • 27492 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported on weapons found, new evidence, and additional qualification in the case of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
December 16, 08:00 AM • 23527 views
The offer is not forever: Politico learned details about the proposed US security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"
Russian Soldiers on the Pokrovsk Axis Resort to Mass Self-Mutilation to Avoid "Suicide Missions"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Russian soldiers of the 1441st Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Russian Federation have begun to massively self-harm due to inadequate orders from the command on the Pokrovsk front. This is the only way to avoid being sent to the front line to perform suicidal tasks.

Russian Soldiers on the Pokrovsk Axis Resort to Mass Self-Mutilation to Avoid "Suicide Missions"

Servicemen of the Russian 1441st Motorized Rifle Regiment have begun engaging in mass self-mutilation due to inadequate commands from their leadership on the Pokrovsk axis. This was reported by the "ATESH" partisan movement, citing data from its agents in the Donetsk military hospital, according to UNN.

Details

Partisans are documenting a sharp influx of occupiers with atypical wounds. In private conversations, soldiers admit that they are intentionally harming themselves. For them, this is the only way to be hospitalized and avoid being sent to the front lines to execute suicide missions.

The main reasons for mass self-mutilation in Russian units are "at any cost" assaults: soldiers are thrown at Ukrainian positions without equipment, proper training, or fortifications.

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Ukraine
Donetsk
Kupiansk