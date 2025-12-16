Servicemen of the Russian 1441st Motorized Rifle Regiment have begun engaging in mass self-mutilation due to inadequate commands from their leadership on the Pokrovsk axis. This was reported by the "ATESH" partisan movement, citing data from its agents in the Donetsk military hospital, according to UNN.

Details

Partisans are documenting a sharp influx of occupiers with atypical wounds. In private conversations, soldiers admit that they are intentionally harming themselves. For them, this is the only way to be hospitalized and avoid being sent to the front lines to execute suicide missions.

The main reasons for mass self-mutilation in Russian units are "at any cost" assaults: soldiers are thrown at Ukrainian positions without equipment, proper training, or fortifications.