The trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been released

The trailer for the final episode of Netflix's "Stranger Things" series has been released, UNN reports.

The final episode will be 2 hours and 8 minutes long, three minutes longer than previously announced.

The premiere will take place on Wednesday, New Year's Eve, and in Kyiv time, the release is scheduled for 3 AM on January 1.

The finale trailer features all the main characters, including the villain Vecna. Western media are already discussing that the trailer contains hints of the death of some characters.

The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economy