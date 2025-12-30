The trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been released

$42.220.15
06:06 PM • 4340 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 14445 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
03:00 PM • 15592 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
December 30, 01:51 PM • 14843 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
December 30, 01:07 PM • 16946 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
December 30, 12:27 PM • 15261 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
December 30, 11:22 AM • 14673 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
December 30, 11:09 AM • 20860 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
December 30, 09:46 AM • 28964 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM • 21101 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
Popular news
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of Odrex
December 30, 10:14 AM • 31631 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosen
December 30, 11:23 AM • 27393 views
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthood
December 30, 01:45 PM • 14678 views
Beating a young man to death near a nightclub in Ivano-Frankivsk: three participants were remanded in custody
02:45 PM • 3796 views
Heat supply suspended in residential buildings of two Kyiv microdistricts: technological works are underway
03:29 PM • 12745 views
The trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideo07:50 PM • 124 views
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthoodDecember 30, 01:45 PM • 14690 views
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 29690 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 42787 views
Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

The final episode of Netflix's "Stranger Things," which will run for 2 hours and 8 minutes, will be released on January 1 at 3 AM Kyiv time.

The trailer for the final episode of Netflix's "Stranger Things" series has been released, UNN reports.

The final episode will be 2 hours and 8 minutes long, three minutes longer than previously announced.

The premiere will take place on Wednesday, New Year's Eve, and in Kyiv time, the release is scheduled for 3 AM on January 1.  

The finale trailer features all the main characters, including the villain Vecna. Western media are already discussing that the trailer contains hints of the death of some characters.

The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economy28.12.25, 02:14 • 50195 views

Yevhen Tsarenko

