The special representative of the Russian dictator, Kirill Dmitriev, arrived at a hotel in Geneva, where representatives of the United States and Ukraine are holding negotiations, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Dmitriev arrived at the Four Seasons hotel in Geneva, where representatives of the United States and Ukraine are holding negotiations. - the message says.

As reported by the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, Ukraine and the United States have begun a bilateral meeting in Geneva, with the "prosperity package" on the agenda, preparation for the next round of trilateral negotiations with the participation of Russia, the humanitarian track and issues of possible exchanges, work is underway on practical solutions.

