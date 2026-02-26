Trump seeks to end war in Ukraine within a month: Axios learned details of US president's conversation with Zelenskyy

$43.260.03
50.970.04
ukenru
07:42 PM • 5642 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
06:38 PM • 11948 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
06:05 PM • 14505 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:40 PM • 14145 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 04:34 PM • 14315 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
February 25, 04:25 PM • 13957 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 25617 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
February 25, 12:46 PM • 18082 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
February 25, 12:28 PM • 17464 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 32998 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
3.6m/s
81%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Actor Martin Short lost his daughter. The woman died by suicideFebruary 25, 03:23 PM • 5002 views
Man's death in Dnipro and detention of suspects from TCC - new details revealedFebruary 25, 03:37 PM • 7192 views
Orban announced the deployment of troops near power plants due to the halt of oil suppliesFebruary 25, 03:51 PM • 8446 views
SAP and NABU exposed a new scheme of embezzlement of state funds in the Ministry of Justice06:00 PM • 4700 views
Ukraine withdrew from a number of CIS agreements, including the integrated air defense system06:56 PM • 10272 views
Publications
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 25617 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 32998 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 54351 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 63971 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 81981 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Rustem Umerov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Slovakia
Spain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 23431 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 27125 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 30094 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 33084 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 41241 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
The New York Times

Trump seeks to end war in Ukraine within a month: Axios learned details of US president's conversation with Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

During a conversation with Zelenskyy, Donald Trump stated that he seeks to end the war in Ukraine within a month. Trump confirmed his readiness to provide Ukraine with significant security guarantees.

Trump seeks to end war in Ukraine within a month: Axios learned details of US president's conversation with Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump, during a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, stated that he seeks the quickest possible end to the war – ideally within a month. This is reported by Axios, citing an unnamed Ukrainian official and two other sources familiar with the details of the conversation, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that Trump insists on concluding a peace agreement by summer, but significant differences still exist between Ukraine and Russia, especially regarding the issue of control over territories in Donbas.

The publication indicates that the conversation between Trump and Zelenskyy "was very friendly and positive." Thus, the President of Ukraine thanked the head of the White House for his help and said that only he could make Russian dictator Putin stop the war.

Zelenskyy later said he hoped the war would end this year, and Trump replied that the war had gone on too long and said he would like it to end in a month.

- the publication quotes one of the interlocutors.

According to the Ukrainian official, Trump confirmed his readiness to provide Ukraine with "significant security guarantees" from the United States as part of a potential peace agreement with Russia.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with US President Donald Trump, discussing, among other things, issues that representatives will work on at a bilateral meeting in Geneva on February 26. Preparations for the next meeting of negotiation teams in full format in a trilateral format in early March were also discussed.

A meeting between Putin, Trump, and Zelensky makes sense only for finalizing agreements - Peskov25.02.26, 19:25 • 2766 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Geneva
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine