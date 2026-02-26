Trump seeks to end war in Ukraine within a month: Axios learned details of US president's conversation with Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump, during a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, stated that he seeks the quickest possible end to the war – ideally within a month. This is reported by Axios, citing an unnamed Ukrainian official and two other sources familiar with the details of the conversation, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that Trump insists on concluding a peace agreement by summer, but significant differences still exist between Ukraine and Russia, especially regarding the issue of control over territories in Donbas.

The publication indicates that the conversation between Trump and Zelenskyy "was very friendly and positive." Thus, the President of Ukraine thanked the head of the White House for his help and said that only he could make Russian dictator Putin stop the war.

Zelenskyy later said he hoped the war would end this year, and Trump replied that the war had gone on too long and said he would like it to end in a month. - the publication quotes one of the interlocutors.

According to the Ukrainian official, Trump confirmed his readiness to provide Ukraine with "significant security guarantees" from the United States as part of a potential peace agreement with Russia.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with US President Donald Trump, discussing, among other things, issues that representatives will work on at a bilateral meeting in Geneva on February 26. Preparations for the next meeting of negotiation teams in full format in a trilateral format in early March were also discussed.

