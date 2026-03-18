Russian oil could partially save Cuba from fuel crisis

Cuba may receive its first large fuel shipment in months – a tanker with Russian oil is heading to the island, which could partially alleviate the worst energy crisis in years. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to analysts, the vessel is carrying over 700,000 barrels of oil and is expected to arrive by the end of the month.

The delivery could be the first significant one after the virtual cessation of fuel imports, which has lasted for about three months.

Photo: Bloomberg

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel previously admitted that the country had not received oil during this entire period. This is the longest pause in at least over a decade.

The situation escalated after the US increased pressure on suppliers and effectively blocked sea routes, forcing even Mexico to abandon oil exports to Cuba.

Will Russian oil help?

Despite the significant volume, the supply will not solve the problem instantly. Crude oil still needs to be refined, which can take up to a month.

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Analysts emphasize that the country needs not only resources but also stable supplies of refined fuel.

At the same time, even this batch can become critically important, as Cuba consumes about 100,000 barrels of oil per day, covering only part of its needs with its own production.

Crisis limit

Experts warn that the country is approaching the so-called "depletion point" - the moment when domestic reserves are completely exhausted.

In case of successful delivery of Russian oil, Cuba will receive a temporary "window of stability", but without regular supplies, the energy crisis may quickly return.

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