Cuba emerges from another blackout and tries to attract investors from the diaspora

$44.080.0650.580.09
ukenru
Exclusive
03:05 PM • 5608 views
Filaret in hospital due to exacerbation of chronic ailments – what is currently known about the Patriarch's condition
Exclusive
03:05 PM • 10733 views
Ukrainian ATACMS analogue - what is the new FP-7 ballistic missile?
02:51 PM • 8778 views
EU expects progress on the €90 billion loan for Ukraine after the agreement on "Druzhba" - "ideally" this week
Exclusive
01:37 PM • 10922 views
SBI investigates destruction of prosecutor certification materials during Riaboshapka's reform
01:00 PM • 13832 views
EU stated that it offered financial and technical assistance regarding "Druzhba" and Ukraine accepted the offer
Exclusive
12:18 PM • 12825 views
"Europe has already understood: Russian gas is a weapon" - analyst on the idea of resuming energy purchases from Russia
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 21692 views
Why the medical system does not protect the Ukrainian patient and how to change it - explains an expert
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 14295 views
The US is trying to separate Russia from China - an old strategy in a new geopolitical reality
Exclusive
March 17, 10:34 AM • 12866 views
Aerospace Association prepares proposals for legislative changes regarding the special regime of Defence City
March 17, 07:54 AM • 17363 views
Ukraine has received the full package of conditions for EU accession - Prime Minister
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+6°
1.8m/s
62%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Resident Evil Requiem game sets historic sales record for the seriesMarch 17, 06:57 AM • 25906 views
Zelenskyy revealed details of Iran's lies about supplying thousands of drones to RussiaMarch 17, 07:37 AM • 20011 views
US General Aguto embroiled in scandal over alcohol and classified materials after Kyiv visitMarch 17, 08:50 AM • 10705 views
Jewish 'kuchky' before Passover - what it is and when it will occur in 202611:32 AM • 22801 views
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spent Oscar night without publicity - detailsPhoto12:55 PM • 9318 views
Publications
Why the medical system does not protect the Ukrainian patient and how to change it - explains an expert
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 21693 views
Jewish 'kuchky' before Passover - what it is and when it will occur in 202611:32 AM • 22992 views
Diesel and gas sharply increased in price: how fuel station prices changed over the weekMarch 16, 04:16 PM • 40978 views
How will the US react to Iran's assistance from Russia and China?
Exclusive
March 16, 01:54 PM • 56261 views
Easter 2026: who will celebrate earlier - Orthodox or CatholicsPhotoMarch 16, 12:37 PM • 48663 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Bart De Wever
Ursula von der Leyen
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Hungary
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026 forecast updated - what place did Ukraine takePhoto03:31 PM • 2502 views
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spent Oscar night without publicity - detailsPhoto12:55 PM • 9552 views
Jewish 'kuchky' before Passover - what it is and when it will occur in 202611:32 AM • 22994 views
Resident Evil Requiem game sets historic sales record for the seriesMarch 17, 06:57 AM • 26017 views
Sean Penn received an Oscar and missed the awards ceremony, choosing Ukraine over the ceremony - MediaMarch 16, 06:56 AM • 43757 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Heating
Shahed-136
The Diplomat

Cuba emerges from another blackout and tries to attract investors from the diaspora

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2116 views

Cuban authorities have allowed emigrants to invest in the private sector and banks. The country is restoring power after the sixth major blackout this year.

Cuba emerges from another blackout and tries to attract investors from the diaspora

Cuba on Tuesday began to gradually emerge from another nationwide blackout, as the government, under strong US pressure, announced the opening of its economy to the Cuban diaspora – a long-standing demand of the exile community in Miami, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Under new measures announced late Monday, Cubans living abroad will for the first time be allowed to invest and buy stakes in private companies on the island, Foreign Trade and Investment Minister Oscar Perez-Oliva Fraga told the state newspaper Granma.

The new law will also allow expatriates to establish investment banks and other non-bank financial institutions. Perez-Oliva Fraga said the government's priority is to attract investment in Cuba's agricultural sector.

"Cuba's doors are open to investors from the Cuban community living abroad," Perez-Oliva Fraga said. "This is not just about small businesses, but also about the opportunity to participate in key sectors of our development."

Cuba's economy is in crisis, and the country is under strong pressure from the administration of US President Donald Trump. The US president told reporters on Monday that he believes he will soon have the "honor of taking over Cuba," saying he could "free it, take it – I can do whatever I want."

Trump said he could do "whatever he wants" with Cuba16.03.26, 23:39 • 5692 views

The precarious situation of the island of 10 million people was demonstrated earlier when it experienced another nationwide blackout, at least the sixth such power outage this year.

On Tuesday morning, Cuba's Ministry of Energy reported the restoration of electricity in the capital Havana and in most of the country from Pinar del Río in the west to Holguín in the east. The resumption of operations of a number of small grids was also announced.

Cuba's energy infrastructure is in a difficult situation due to fuel shortages and the failure of outdated power plants. The US has effectively imposed a fuel blockade since January, and Havana claims that Washington's prolonged economic embargo prevents it from adequately maintaining its energy infrastructure.

It is unclear how much new investment can flow into a country where the state is the main economic player. Much will also depend on the detailed rules that will support the new plan, the publication writes.

It is also unclear whether this will help appease Washington. Cuba first confirmed last week that talks between the two sides are ongoing. And on Monday, the New York Times reported that the US told Cubans that President Miguel Díaz-Canel must leave office before any progress can be made.

Trump demands immediate resignation of Cuban President Diaz-Canel - NYT17.03.26, 11:24 • 4244 views

Although the island has expressed its readiness for negotiations, Havana insists that its economy and political system are not up for discussion.

Cuba confirms talks with US amid oil blockade14.03.26, 11:39 • 4516 views

US officials communicate primarily with Raúl Guillermo Rodríguez Castro, the grandson of Raúl Castro – the 94-year-old former president of Cuba and brother of the late revolutionary leader Fidel Castro. Perez-Oliva Fraga, Castro's nephew, who also serves as deputy prime minister, is becoming another key figure in the Cuban leadership, the publication notes.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Sanctions
Energy
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Cuba
The New York Times
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump