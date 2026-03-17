Trump demands immediate resignation of Cuban President Diaz-Canel - NYT

The administration of US President Donald Trump is seeking to remove Cuban leader Miguel Díaz-Canel from power. This is reported by UNN with reference to The New York Times.

Details

According to the publication, the Americans made it clear to official Havana during negotiations that the President of Cuba must resign, but further steps remain at the discretion of the Cubans. The White House believes that Díaz-Canel's resignation will allow structural economic reforms to be carried out in Cuba, which, in the opinion of the Trump administration, the current Cuban leader opposes.

Also, according to NYT, Washington wants officials in Cuba who are still committed to Fidel Castro's ideas to be removed from power.

Additionally

Miguel Díaz-Canel has held the post of President of Cuba since 2018. The post of President of Cuba was abolished in 1976 – then it was held by Osvaldo Dorticós Torrado. But the de facto head of Cuba after the 1959 revolution and until February 2008 was Fidel Castro – he died in 2016. His successor from 2008 to 2018 was Raúl Castro, Fidel's younger brother.

In the same year, 2018, the post of President of Cuba was restored.

Recall

US President Donald Trump made a resonant statement regarding Cuba. According to him, he believes he can "take" the island or "free" it.