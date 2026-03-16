Trump said he could do "whatever he wants" with Cuba

US President Donald Trump, while speaking with journalists at the White House, made a resonant statement regarding Cuba. According to him, he believes he can "take" the island or "free" it, writes UNN.

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I believe I will have the honor of taking Cuba. I can free it or take it, I think I can do whatever I want with it - said Trump.

His words came amid rising tensions between Washington and Havana. Recently, the US has increased economic pressure on Cuba, including restricting oil supplies, which has exacerbated the energy crisis on the island.

Meanwhile, Cuba's energy system completely collapsed after oil supplies stopped. The country is canceling classes and flights due to a critical fuel shortage.