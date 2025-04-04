Nikol Pashinyan

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 10493 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 18302 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 58311 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 202868 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 116823 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 381706 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 304198 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212799 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243730 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254852 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 52228 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 66226 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 17341 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 37979 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 122085 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 122516 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 202886 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 381718 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 249777 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 304205 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 11238 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 38326 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 66564 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 52549 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 122099 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Persons

Nikol Pashinyan

Armenia has taken another step towards the EU: Parliament approves start of accession process

The Armenian Parliament supported the bill on the start of the process of joining the European Union. The initiative was supported by the majority of deputies, despite the Prime Minister's reservations regarding the referendum.

News of the World • March 26, 07:28 AM • 10337 views

Armenia begins historic EU accession process: what is happening in the country

The National Assembly of Armenia has passed in the first reading a bill to start the EU accession process. The draft law was voted in favor by 63 deputies and supported by a public initiative and the government.

News of the World • February 12, 10:25 AM • 22010 views

In Armenia the government approved a draft law on the start of the EU accession process

The Armenian government has approved a bill to start the EU accession process. To make a final decision on membership, a referendum must be held and a roadmap agreed with the EU.

News of the World • January 9, 08:21 AM • 20623 views

Armenia has left the CSTO and does not plan to return - Pashinyan

Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan said that the country considers itself outside the CSTO and does not participate in the development of the organization's documents. He emphasized that the point of no return has already been passed.

News of the World • December 4, 03:20 PM • 20654 views

Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan radically changed his image for the first time since 2018

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has shaved off his beard and mustache, which he has worn since 2018. He showed the process of changing his appearance in a video on his Instagram page.

News of the World • November 14, 05:03 PM • 19654 views

Armenian PM says Yerevan and Baku discussed all issues for peace - media

The Armenian prime minister announced that all fundamental issues for peace with Azerbaijan had been agreed upon. Yerevan offered Baku to sign a treaty and provide simplified communication with Nakhchivan.

News of the World • October 24, 11:15 AM • 16527 views

CSTO poses threats to Armenia's security, existence and sovereignty - Pashinyan

The Armenian prime minister said that the country had frozen its participation in the CSTO because of threats to its security and sovereignty. Pashinyan emphasized that the resumption of participation is possible only after receiving concrete answers to the issues raised.

News of the World • September 18, 08:34 AM • 13740 views

Armenia refuses to participate in CSTO exercises for the fourth time-mass media

Armenia will not participate in the CSTO cobalt-2024 exercise in Novosibirsk on August 14-16. This is the fourth refusal of Armenia to participate in the CSTO exercises, which may indicate a cooling of relations with the organization.

News of the World • August 5, 06:10 PM • 26019 views

Armenia's security sector in focus of US attention: Washington pledges support - Armenpress

The U. S. will support Armenia in improving its security sector. A civilian advisor from the U.S. Army will work at the Armenian Ministry of Defense to help strengthen Armenian-American relations.

Politics • July 23, 06:26 PM • 101705 views

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia and Secretary General of the Council of Europe refuse to speak at the plenary session of the Global Peace Summit

Armenia's Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan and Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic-Buric refused to speak at the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Politics • June 16, 12:09 PM • 23740 views

The Armenian opposition announced 4 Dnipro tests demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Pashinyan

Armenian opposition leader Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan has called for four days of mass protests demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan over the demarcation of the border with Azerbaijan.

News of the World • June 10, 07:04 AM • 20769 views

Armenian PM's helicopter made an emergency landing

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's helicopter made an emergency landing at Vanadzor stadium due to bad weather conditions as it headed to Tashir.

News of the World • May 25, 11:36 AM • 33605 views

Anti-government protests in Yerevan: dozens of detentions today

At least 38 protesters were detained in Yerevan, Armenia, amid anti-government protests.

News of the World • May 14, 07:48 AM • 16376 views

In Armenia, tens of thousands of people protest and demand Pashinyan's resignation

Tens of thousands of people protested in Yerevan, demanding that the authorities stop the demarcation of the border with Azerbaijan and immediately resign Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

News of the World • May 9, 05:58 PM • 43381 views

Armenia refuses to finance the CSTO in 2024

Armenia will not finance the programs of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in 2024, effectively refusing to participate in financing the organization's activities while remaining a member.

Society • May 8, 09:04 PM • 23179 views

Pashinyan says Putin did not invite him to the inauguration

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he did not receive an invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the inauguration, but will meet with him in Moscow on May 8 to discuss eliminating negative nuances in friendly Armenian-Russian relations and other bilateral and multilateral issues.

News of the World • May 7, 07:15 PM • 24341 views

Armenia and NATO agree on cooperation for 2024

Armenia and NATO agreed on a military cooperation program for 2024 and outlined areas of cooperation during consultations at NATO Headquarters in Brussels.

News of the World • May 2, 07:10 AM • 16817 views

The delimitation continues: Azerbaijan and Armenia set up first border fence

Azerbaijan and Armenia have installed the first border pillar on their state border as part of a delimitation process based on geodetic measurements.

News of the World • April 23, 03:26 PM • 22860 views

Armenian Prime Minister wonders why the country is still in the CSTO

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan questions Armenia's membership in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) due to the lack of response to Azerbaijan's border violations in 2021 and 2022.

News of the World • April 23, 08:46 AM • 20864 views

Pashinyan explains what determines Armenia's decision to withdraw from the CSTO

Yerevan is threatening to withdraw from the Collective Security Treaty Organization if it does not receive clarification from the CSTO on its "zone of responsibility" in Armenia.

News of the World • March 12, 01:28 PM • 27564 views

Armenia considers applying for EU membership

According to Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Armenia is considering applying for membership in the European Union and is seeking closer ties with the West.

News of the World • March 10, 12:15 PM • 40244 views

Armenia demands that Russia withdraw border guards from Yerevan airport

Armenia said that its border troops should be fully deployed at the Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan, and it informed the Russian side of this.

News of the World • March 6, 04:16 PM • 28450 views

Media: Zelenskyy may visit Armenia and Azerbaijan in March

Next month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may travel to the South Caucasus, during which the head of state will visit Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Politics • February 26, 04:59 PM • 30738 views

Armenia and Azerbaijan to discuss details of peace treaty this week

Delegations from Azerbaijan and Armenia will meet in the coming days to continue discussions on a peace treaty between the two countries.

News of the World • February 26, 01:04 PM • 22950 views

Armenia has "actually frozen" its participation in the CSTO - Pashinyan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenia has effectively frozen its participation in the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization.

News of the World • February 23, 07:59 AM • 22912 views

Armenia is not an ally of Russia in the war against Ukraine - Pashinyan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reiterated that Armenia is not an ally of Russia in its aggression against Ukraine and believes that the Almaty Declaration is the basis for recognizing territorial integrity after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

War • February 19, 11:29 AM • 27023 views

Azerbaijan finally announces Ilham Aliyev's victory in early presidential elections

The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan has officially announced the victory of incumbent President Ilham Aliyev in the early presidential election with 92. 12% of the vote after all ballots have been processed.

News of the World • February 9, 08:27 AM • 22334 views

Armenia can no longer rely on russia for its military needs - Pashinyan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenia could no longer rely on russia as its main military and defense partner and should establish closer ties with the United States, France, India, and Georgia.

News of the World • February 2, 10:04 AM • 22893 views

Armenia officially joins the International Criminal Court

On February 1, the Rome Statute of the ICC entered into force in Armenia. This step makes it possible to prevent war crimes on its soil, a government official said.

News of the World • February 1, 12:30 PM • 22205 views

Armenia Proposes to Sign Non-Aggression Treaty with Azerbaijan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has proposed a non-aggression pact with neighboring Azerbaijan while the countries wait to sign a full peace agreement. This follows recent territorial conflicts between the countries over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

News of the World • January 29, 04:24 AM • 33643 views