The Armenian Parliament supported the bill on the start of the process of joining the European Union. The initiative was supported by the majority of deputies, despite the Prime Minister's reservations regarding the referendum.
The National Assembly of Armenia has passed in the first reading a bill to start the EU accession process. The draft law was voted in favor by 63 deputies and supported by a public initiative and the government.
The Armenian government has approved a bill to start the EU accession process. To make a final decision on membership, a referendum must be held and a roadmap agreed with the EU.
Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan said that the country considers itself outside the CSTO and does not participate in the development of the organization's documents. He emphasized that the point of no return has already been passed.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has shaved off his beard and mustache, which he has worn since 2018. He showed the process of changing his appearance in a video on his Instagram page.
The Armenian prime minister announced that all fundamental issues for peace with Azerbaijan had been agreed upon. Yerevan offered Baku to sign a treaty and provide simplified communication with Nakhchivan.
The Armenian prime minister said that the country had frozen its participation in the CSTO because of threats to its security and sovereignty. Pashinyan emphasized that the resumption of participation is possible only after receiving concrete answers to the issues raised.
Armenia will not participate in the CSTO cobalt-2024 exercise in Novosibirsk on August 14-16. This is the fourth refusal of Armenia to participate in the CSTO exercises, which may indicate a cooling of relations with the organization.
The U. S. will support Armenia in improving its security sector. A civilian advisor from the U.S. Army will work at the Armenian Ministry of Defense to help strengthen Armenian-American relations.
Armenia's Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan and Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic-Buric refused to speak at the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.
Armenian opposition leader Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan has called for four days of mass protests demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan over the demarcation of the border with Azerbaijan.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's helicopter made an emergency landing at Vanadzor stadium due to bad weather conditions as it headed to Tashir.
At least 38 protesters were detained in Yerevan, Armenia, amid anti-government protests.
Tens of thousands of people protested in Yerevan, demanding that the authorities stop the demarcation of the border with Azerbaijan and immediately resign Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Armenia will not finance the programs of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in 2024, effectively refusing to participate in financing the organization's activities while remaining a member.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he did not receive an invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the inauguration, but will meet with him in Moscow on May 8 to discuss eliminating negative nuances in friendly Armenian-Russian relations and other bilateral and multilateral issues.
Armenia and NATO agreed on a military cooperation program for 2024 and outlined areas of cooperation during consultations at NATO Headquarters in Brussels.
Azerbaijan and Armenia have installed the first border pillar on their state border as part of a delimitation process based on geodetic measurements.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan questions Armenia's membership in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) due to the lack of response to Azerbaijan's border violations in 2021 and 2022.
Yerevan is threatening to withdraw from the Collective Security Treaty Organization if it does not receive clarification from the CSTO on its "zone of responsibility" in Armenia.
According to Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Armenia is considering applying for membership in the European Union and is seeking closer ties with the West.
Armenia said that its border troops should be fully deployed at the Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan, and it informed the Russian side of this.
Next month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may travel to the South Caucasus, during which the head of state will visit Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Delegations from Azerbaijan and Armenia will meet in the coming days to continue discussions on a peace treaty between the two countries.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenia has effectively frozen its participation in the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reiterated that Armenia is not an ally of Russia in its aggression against Ukraine and believes that the Almaty Declaration is the basis for recognizing territorial integrity after the collapse of the Soviet Union.
The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan has officially announced the victory of incumbent President Ilham Aliyev in the early presidential election with 92. 12% of the vote after all ballots have been processed.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenia could no longer rely on russia as its main military and defense partner and should establish closer ties with the United States, France, India, and Georgia.
On February 1, the Rome Statute of the ICC entered into force in Armenia. This step makes it possible to prevent war crimes on its soil, a government official said.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has proposed a non-aggression pact with neighboring Azerbaijan while the countries wait to sign a full peace agreement. This follows recent territorial conflicts between the countries over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.