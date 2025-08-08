$41.460.15
Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a historic peace agreement at the White House

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1080 views

The presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan concluded a peace agreement mediated by the United States. The document contains 17 points concerning the recognition of sovereignty, economic partnership, and the creation of a transit route.

Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a historic peace agreement at the White House

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have concluded a landmark peace agreement between the two states, mediated by US President Donald Trump. This was reported by UNN with reference to the live broadcast of the agreement signing.

Details

On August 8, several documents were signed in Washington, among which the key was a framework bilateral agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The document contains 17 points and remains classified for now, but some of its provisions have already become known. The agreement is intended to normalize relations between the states through mutual recognition of sovereignty and territorial integrity, and also provides for strengthening economic partnership.

Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News08.08.25, 13:49 • 118446 views

An important element of the agreement is the creation of a transit route through the Zangezur corridor, which will connect the main territory of Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan exclave. According to media reports, the agreement contains provisions on the parties' waiver of international claims and a ban on the deployment of third-country troops on the common border.

Other points that previously appeared in the media of both states concern the demarcation of the border, the exchange of prisoners, and the implementation of measures to support refugees and internally displaced persons. Thus, the document is intended to become a comprehensive basis for resolving the long-standing conflict and establishing cooperation between the two countries.

Recall

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived at the White House to participate in a peace summit with Azerbaijan, organized by Trump. The signing ceremony of the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan took place on August 8.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Ilham Aliyev
White House
Nikol Pashinyan
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Armenia
Azerbaijan
United States