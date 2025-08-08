Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News

A meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin could take place as early as next Monday, with Rome being considered as a venue, Fox News reports, citing sources, writes UNN.

A summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Trump could be happening as soon as next week. Two sources familiar with the negotiations told Fox News that the summit was in the works as early as this coming Monday, with Rome being one destination discussed - the TV channel reports.

As noted, "if the meeting takes place later that week, Rome could still be an option, although other countries in Europe and other regions are also being considered."

The summit, it is noted, could still ultimately fall through.

If held, the meeting between Putin and Trump would be their first since Trump's return to the US presidency this year. "It would be an important milestone in the 3-year war, although there is no promise that such a meeting will lead to a cessation of hostilities, as Russia and Ukraine remain far apart in their demands," the TV channel notes.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House, as indicated, did not answer a question about a possible meeting place, but when asked about a summit with Putin and Zelenskyy, he said that "there is a very good prospect that they" will meet.

The US President declined to predict how close he was to reaching a ceasefire agreement, saying: "I've been disappointed by this before."

