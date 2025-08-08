$41.460.15
48.280.01
ukenru
10:49 AM • 2910 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 22896 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
09:33 AM • 19143 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
09:21 AM • 17694 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 30016 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
07:40 AM • 18941 views
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
06:06 AM • 42580 views
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025
August 8, 04:04 AM • 48752 views
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivity
August 7, 09:06 PM • 28560 views
Putin should not meet with Zelensky before our meeting - Trump
Exclusive
August 7, 03:56 PM • 96383 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
1.5m/s
35%
756mm
Popular news
The first manifestation of the Kremlin's new imperial policy: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs made a statement on the anniversary of Russia's attack on GeorgiaAugust 8, 02:28 AM • 34472 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly build a bridge across the Tysa RiverPhotoAugust 8, 02:56 AM • 25775 views
New Polish President began his term with a conflict with Tusk: the reason is the airport06:38 AM • 25973 views
IAEA at substations: new mission revealed risks for Ukraine's NPPs07:29 AM • 28677 views
Old equipment, new challenges: what threatens the technical resource of Ukrainian aviation08:20 AM • 31720 views
Publications
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 29999 views
Old equipment, new challenges: what threatens the technical resource of Ukrainian aviation08:20 AM • 31993 views
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 202506:06 AM • 42569 views
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivityAugust 8, 04:04 AM • 48740 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Exclusive
August 7, 03:56 PM • 96374 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Emmanuel Macron
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
White House
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 134313 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 150798 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 158391 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 148603 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 158330 views
Actual
Facebook
Mi-8
Mi-24
Shahed-136
Tesla Model Y

Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2936 views

The meeting between the US and Russian presidents could take place next Monday, with Rome being considered as the venue. This would be the first meeting between Trump and Putin since Trump's return to office.

Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News

A meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin could take place as early as next Monday, with Rome being considered as a venue, Fox News reports, citing sources, writes UNN.

A summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Trump could be happening as soon as next week. Two sources familiar with the negotiations told Fox News that the summit was in the works as early as this coming Monday, with Rome being one destination discussed

- the TV channel reports.

As noted, "if the meeting takes place later that week, Rome could still be an option, although other countries in Europe and other regions are also being considered."

The summit, it is noted, could still ultimately fall through.

If held, the meeting between Putin and Trump would be their first since Trump's return to the US presidency this year. "It would be an important milestone in the 3-year war, although there is no promise that such a meeting will lead to a cessation of hostilities, as Russia and Ukraine remain far apart in their demands," the TV channel notes.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House, as indicated, did not answer a question about a possible meeting place, but when asked about a summit with Putin and Zelenskyy, he said that "there is a very good prospect that they" will meet.

The US President declined to predict how close he was to reaching a ceasefire agreement, saying: "I've been disappointed by this before."

"It depends on Putin": Trump responded whether the deadline for reaching a ceasefire agreement with Ukraine is valid08.08.25, 00:18 • 13554 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Fox News
White House
Rome
Donald Trump
United States