"It depends on Putin": Trump responded whether the deadline for reaching a ceasefire agreement with Ukraine is valid

US President Donald Trump stated that the deadline for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding a ceasefire depends on the Kremlin leader, UNN reports.

Details

Answering the question whether the deadline for Putin regarding a ceasefire is still valid for tomorrow, or if it has changed due to negotiations, Trump replied: "It depends on him."

"We'll see what he says, but the decision is his. Very disappointed. Yes," said the White House chief.

Recall

On July 29, US President Donald Trump told reporters that the new deadline for Russian President Vladimir Putin to reach a ceasefire agreement with Ukraine is 10 days.

Putin should not meet with Zelensky before our meeting - Trump