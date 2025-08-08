Putin should not meet with Zelensky before our meeting - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin should not meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before meeting with him, UNN reports.

Details

Answering the question of whether Putin should meet with Zelenskyy before meeting with Trump, the US President replied: "No."

"He doesn't need to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. They would like to meet with me. I will do everything possible to make that happen," Trump said.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that US President Donald Trump would meet with Vladimir Putin only if the Russian dictator also met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

