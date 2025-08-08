$41.610.07
48.290.19
ukenru
09:06 PM • 706 views
Putin should not meet with Zelensky before our meeting - Trump
Exclusive
03:56 PM • 48399 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Exclusive
August 7, 02:11 PM • 47963 views
"Anti-state decision": VRU Committee on National Security called for the cancellation of the State Aviation Service's transfer of Mi-8 powers to a foreign company
Exclusive
August 7, 12:15 PM • 106499 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
August 7, 11:55 AM • 106656 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
August 7, 09:40 AM • 94915 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
August 7, 09:15 AM • 144461 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
August 7, 08:14 AM • 74578 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
August 7, 06:56 AM • 47256 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM • 46203 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
0m/s
68%
756mm
Popular news
Ukraine plans to withdraw from another CIS agreement: this time - on the crediting of work experienceAugust 7, 11:42 AM • 49707 views
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhotoAugust 7, 12:43 PM • 95110 views
Contenders for the Young Player of the Year trophy have been announced: who is on the list?PhotoAugust 7, 01:59 PM • 74451 views
"Vitkoff said nothing of the sort": the Presidential Office called the "conditions for a truce" spread by Polish media a fake03:30 PM • 6248 views
Ministers are proposed to be dismissed by councils based on interpellation: a bill has been registered in parliament04:51 PM • 15241 views
Publications
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Exclusive
03:56 PM • 48393 views
Contenders for the Young Player of the Year trophy have been announced: who is on the list?PhotoAugust 7, 01:59 PM • 74589 views
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhotoAugust 7, 12:43 PM • 95246 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
August 7, 12:15 PM • 106493 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
August 7, 11:55 AM • 106651 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Italy
Germany
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 119943 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 137587 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 146200 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 137063 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 147304 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
ChatGPT
Brent Crude
MIM-104 Patriot
The New York Times

Putin should not meet with Zelensky before our meeting - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 700 views

Donald Trump stated that Putin should not meet with Zelensky before meeting with him. He emphasized that Putin and Zelensky would like to meet with him.

Putin should not meet with Zelensky before our meeting - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin should not meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before meeting with him, UNN reports.

Details

Answering the question of whether Putin should meet with Zelenskyy before meeting with Trump, the US President replied: "No."

"He doesn't need to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. They would like to meet with me. I will do everything possible to make that happen," Trump said.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that US President Donald Trump would meet with Vladimir Putin only if the Russian dictator also met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy announced a conversation between security advisors of Ukraine and European countries, Trump's representative will also be there07.08.25, 20:36 • 1924 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine