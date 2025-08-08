Putin should not meet with Zelensky before our meeting - Trump
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump stated that Putin should not meet with Zelensky before meeting with him. He emphasized that Putin and Zelensky would like to meet with him.
US President Donald Trump said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin should not meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before meeting with him, UNN reports.
Details
Answering the question of whether Putin should meet with Zelenskyy before meeting with Trump, the US President replied: "No."
"He doesn't need to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. They would like to meet with me. I will do everything possible to make that happen," Trump said.
Recall
Earlier, UNN reported that US President Donald Trump would meet with Vladimir Putin only if the Russian dictator also met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
