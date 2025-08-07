Zelenskyy announced a conversation between security advisors of Ukraine and European countries, Trump's representative will also be there

Today, August 7, a conversation is to take place between security advisors of Ukraine and other European countries, during which a representative of US President Donald Trump will also be present. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Today there will be another conversation between security advisors of Ukraine, other European countries, and also an American representative – a representative of President Trump will be there. All the details will be discussed. We need truly coordinated and maximally elaborated approaches in diplomacy - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after a conversation with US President Donald Trump, stated that Ukraine proposed that in the near future, representatives of Kyiv and partners determine a common position on a ceasefire.