Zelenskyy announced a conversation between security advisors of Ukraine and European countries, Trump's representative will also be there

Exclusive
03:56 PM • 31993 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 33520 views
"Anti-state decision": VRU Committee on National Security called for the cancellation of the State Aviation Service's transfer of Mi-8 powers to a foreign company
Exclusive
August 7, 12:15 PM • 85096 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
August 7, 11:55 AM • 85868 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
August 7, 09:40 AM • 85311 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
August 7, 09:15 AM • 128119 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
August 7, 08:14 AM • 71852 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
August 7, 06:56 AM • 46257 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM • 45652 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 56489 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
Publications
Exclusives
UAV attacks on Russia and Crimea: military unit ablaze, oil refinery hit, and trains haltedPhotoVideoAugust 7, 08:55 AM • 66631 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 103820 views
Ukraine plans to withdraw from another CIS agreement: this time - on the crediting of work experienceAugust 7, 11:42 AM • 39010 views
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhoto12:43 PM • 74517 views
Contenders for the Young Player of the Year trophy have been announced: who is on the list?Photo01:59 PM • 53348 views
UNN Lite
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 104272 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 132200 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 141301 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 132515 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 143084 views
Zelenskyy announced a conversation between security advisors of Ukraine and European countries, Trump's representative will also be there

Kyiv • UNN

 • 714 views

Today, a conversation will take place between security advisors of Ukraine, other European countries, and a representative of the US President. Coordinated approaches in diplomacy and a common position on a ceasefire will be discussed.

Zelenskyy announced a conversation between security advisors of Ukraine and European countries, Trump's representative will also be there

Today, August 7, a conversation is to take place between security advisors of Ukraine and other European countries, during which a representative of US President Donald Trump will also be present. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Today there will be another conversation between security advisors of Ukraine, other European countries, and also an American representative – a representative of President Trump will be there. All the details will be discussed. We need truly coordinated and maximally elaborated approaches in diplomacy 

- said Zelenskyy.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after a conversation with US President Donald Trump, stated that Ukraine proposed that in the near future, representatives of Kyiv and partners determine a common position on a ceasefire.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Donald Trump
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine