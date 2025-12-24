Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the route

$42.100.05
49.640.15
ukenru
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 388 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
02:30 PM • 746 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
02:18 PM • 2684 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
01:26 PM • 6948 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 16154 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
11:12 AM • 13732 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 16457 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 33319 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 48937 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 66989 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
1.8m/s
68%
765mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Bypassing Korosten: 15 trains change routes on Christmas EveDecember 24, 06:43 AM • 7804 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 17213 views
The number of Russians supporting the war has fallen to a historic low - CPD Head KovalenkoDecember 24, 07:35 AM • 17681 views
US Ambassador to NATO: "Negotiations are productive, but Russian attacks on Ukraine speak for themselves"December 24, 08:30 AM • 5162 views
Schedules are not in effect: Ukrenergo confirmed emergency power outages in several regions09:23 AM • 6796 views
Publications
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 396 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhoto03:00 PM • 426 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg02:30 PM • 754 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
01:26 PM • 6966 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 16163 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nicolas Maduro
Mykhailo Fedorov
Petro Poroshenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
China
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideo02:00 PM • 1350 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 17220 views
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"VideoDecember 23, 08:27 PM • 7328 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 33321 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 30295 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
Mushrooms

Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the route

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1354 views

Santa Claus and his reindeer have embarked on a round-the-world journey to deliver gifts, having already made stops in New Zealand and Australia. The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is tracking his route.

Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the route

Santa Claus and his reindeer have begun their journey around the globe with a mission to deliver gifts and a multitude of stops within 24 hours. The start of the journey was announced by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), UNN reports.

Officially! Santa has taken off from the North Pole!

- NORAD reported at 1 p.m.

Santa has already managed to "visit" New Zealand and Australia. The next stop is currently Japan.

Addition

Every Christmas holiday, NORAD - the North American Aerospace Defense Command - provides real-time tracking of Santa's sleigh as it moves through the sky.

This tradition dates back to 1955, when an error in a department store advertisement caused a small child to call the Colorado military command center asking to speak to Santa Claus.

Air Force Colonel Harry Shoup, who answered the call that evening, played along and assured the child that he was Santa. As more calls came in, he assigned an officer to handle the requests, starting a holiday custom that Norad continued after its creation in 1958.

For decades, NORAD has replaced its usual airspace monitoring duties to answer children's questions about Santa's journey and his amazing gift delivery operation.

Every year, at least 100,000 children call the organization to find out Santa Claus's whereabouts. Millions more follow online in nine languages as Santa Claus sweeps across the Earth's meridians.

Julia Shramko

SocietyUNN Lite
New Year
New Zealand
Australia
Japan