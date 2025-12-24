Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the route

Santa Claus and his reindeer have begun their journey around the globe with a mission to deliver gifts and a multitude of stops within 24 hours. The start of the journey was announced by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), UNN reports.

Officially! Santa has taken off from the North Pole! - NORAD reported at 1 p.m.

Santa has already managed to "visit" New Zealand and Australia. The next stop is currently Japan.

Addition

Every Christmas holiday, NORAD - the North American Aerospace Defense Command - provides real-time tracking of Santa's sleigh as it moves through the sky.

This tradition dates back to 1955, when an error in a department store advertisement caused a small child to call the Colorado military command center asking to speak to Santa Claus.

Air Force Colonel Harry Shoup, who answered the call that evening, played along and assured the child that he was Santa. As more calls came in, he assigned an officer to handle the requests, starting a holiday custom that Norad continued after its creation in 1958.

For decades, NORAD has replaced its usual airspace monitoring duties to answer children's questions about Santa's journey and his amazing gift delivery operation.

Every year, at least 100,000 children call the organization to find out Santa Claus's whereabouts. Millions more follow online in nine languages as Santa Claus sweeps across the Earth's meridians.