We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14739 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 26518 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63639 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212027 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121621 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390496 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309685 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213552 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244120 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255042 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
56%
Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21966 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44156 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130276 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13892 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13035 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130353 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 212027 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 390496 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253619 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309685 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2334 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13086 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44212 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71834 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56962 views
Trump's tariffs threaten US defence cooperation with allies, including arms supplies

Trump's customs program may confuse global supply chains, which will complicate the production of weapons and international efforts to counter China. This will hit the arms industry and relations with allies.

Economy • April 4, 10:58 AM • 5254 views

NATO will strengthen cooperation with partners, using the experience of the war in Ukraine

Mark Rutte stated that NATO aims to strengthen cooperation with partners in the defense sector and exchange of experience. The Alliance takes into account the experience of the war in Ukraine and analyzes it.

War • April 2, 04:09 PM • 22784 views

Trump administration preparing executive order to increase arms exports - Reuters

The Trump administration is planning an executive order that would ease military equipment exports by raising the minimum amounts for Congressional review. This could increase arms sales for major defense contractors.

News of the World • April 2, 01:01 PM • 13428 views

Helped in the search for a police officer: Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth spotted in an unusual situation

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth was seen surrounded by police in the parking lot of the Broken Head reserve. He spoke with five officers, answering their questions.

News of the World • March 28, 03:27 PM • 105998 views

The Ministry of Health announced at what stage the approval of the new prosthetics method is

Ukraine is considering an innovative method of osseointegration prosthetics. An order will be signed within 2-3 weeks so that those who need such prosthetics can receive it.

Health • March 28, 02:38 PM • 26844 views

“Coalition of the Willing” Summit in Paris: What the Leaders of the Countries Agreed On

In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.

War • March 27, 06:53 PM • 587544 views

Drone Coalition has allocated €20 million for reconnaissance drones for Ukraine

Partner countries have allocated 20 million euros for the purchase of tactical reconnaissance drones for the Defense Forces. The equipment is expected to be delivered within three months.

War • March 24, 10:32 AM • 121465 views

Lithuania is ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine, but there is a condition

The President of Lithuania has stated his readiness to send troops to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping mission. The condition is a ceasefire and support from other European countries.

War • March 21, 10:15 AM • 102081 views

Canada is negotiating with the EU to join a defense project for weapons production - NYT

Canada is negotiating with the EU to participate in a project to expand the military industry. This will allow it to produce European weapons at its enterprises and reduce dependence on the United States.

Politics • March 20, 07:48 AM • 20067 views

Britain is ready to deploy its troops to Ukraine indefinitely - Media

The United Kingdom is considering deploying its troops to Ukraine as peacekeepers for a long term. Up to 30,000 soldiers from different countries may be involved in the mission.

War • March 17, 12:57 PM • 28838 views

Macron: Russia's permission is not required for the deployment of troops in Ukraine

France, Great Britain and other countries can deploy several thousand military contingents in Ukraine to guarantee security after the ceasefire, even without Russia's consent.

War • March 17, 08:00 AM • 84527 views

Australia is ready to consider sending peacekeepers to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said his country is ready to discuss sending peacekeeping forces to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire.

News of the World • March 15, 09:23 PM • 17839 views

Australia says supporting Ukraine is in its national interest

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced that he had joined a virtual coalition meeting where he reaffirmed his strong support for Ukraine. Leaders agreed on concrete actions to support the country.

War • March 15, 02:45 PM • 18326 views

"Coalition of the willing" is moving into the operational phase, meeting planned for Thursday - Starmer

Keir Starmer has announced the transition of the "coalition of the willing" to the operational phase. A meeting of military personnel will take place on Thursday to support a possible ceasefire and the search for a just peace.

War • March 15, 01:22 PM • 177166 views

10% of the world's population has chronic kidney disease: Shalimov Center emphasized the importance of diagnosis

On World Kidney Day, doctors reminded of the importance of examination. Early detection of kidney dysfunction allows timely treatment.

Health • March 13, 11:23 AM • 20061 views

In Australia, a man lived 100 days with an artificial titanium heart

An Australian became a record holder, having lived 100 days with an artificial BiVACOR heart while waiting for a donor transplant. This success demonstrates the potential of artificial organs for patients.

Health • March 12, 01:56 PM • 13751 views

Volkswagen ready to manufacture equipment for the German army

Volkswagen is considering the possibility of producing equipment for the German army due to instability in relations between Europe and the USA. The company is ready to adapt automobile factories for the production of weapons.

Economy • March 12, 01:13 PM • 17472 views

Heads of intelligence of 20 countries will discuss the war in Ukraine at a summit in New Delhi

On March 16, a security summit will be held in New Delhi with the participation of intelligence chiefs from 20 countries. They will discuss the Russian-Ukrainian war, the conflict in the Middle East and the fight against terrorism.

Politics • March 12, 09:09 AM • 16895 views

Trump is not pressuring Ukraine regarding the "demilitarization" that Russia wants - Reuters

According to Reuters, demilitarization is among the few demands of Russia that Trump has not pressured Ukraine on. Europe supports this state of affairs.

War • March 12, 09:03 AM • 23824 views

US steel and aluminum tariffs take effect

The US has imposed 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, affecting allies and economic rivals. Alcoa Corp warns of threats to jobs and rising prices.

Economy • March 12, 06:40 AM • 14847 views

Russia threatened Australia with "serious consequences" if peacekeepers are deployed in Ukraine

The Russian Embassy in Australia warned of "serious consequences" in the event of the deployment of Australian peacekeeping forces in Ukraine. Russia stated that it would not remain a passive observer and considers the presence of Western troops unacceptable.

Politics • March 10, 06:32 PM • 28198 views

More than 30 countries will participate in negotiations in Paris on planning international security forces for Ukraine - AP

Negotiations on the formation of international security forces for Ukraine will take place in Paris after a potential ceasefire. Military officials from over 30 countries will participate, including representatives from NATO and Asian countries.

War • March 10, 02:44 PM • 24066 views

In Australia, cyclone "Alfred" left over 330 thousand homes and businesses without power

Tropical cyclone "Alfred" reached the east coast of Australia with wind speeds of 80 km/h. The city of Gold Coast was the hardest hit, with over 112 thousand people left without electricity.

News of the World • March 9, 04:12 AM • 23646 views

Starmer discussed with the Prime Minister of Australia the participation of his country in the "coalition of the willing" to support Ukraine

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer held talks with his Australian counterpart regarding the "Coalition of the Willing" for Ukraine. A meeting of defense ministers will take place in Paris on Tuesday to discuss further actions.

War • March 8, 08:56 PM • 45825 views

Tesla continues to lose ground: sales in Australia fell by 70%

Tesla recorded a sharp decline in sales in Australia - down 70% in February compared to last year. The Model 3 showed the largest drop at 81.4%, while competitors are showing growth.

Economy • March 6, 09:00 AM • 21458 views

Australia has contributed an additional 6 million euros to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine: where the funds will go

The Australian government has allocated an additional 6 million euros to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine. The country's total contribution to the Fund now amounts to approximately 18 million euros.

Economy • March 5, 03:42 PM • 17785 views

Australia is ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine after the suspension of US aid

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated his readiness to consider participation in peacekeeping operations in Ukraine. The statement came after Trump's decision to suspend U.S. military aid to Ukraine due to a dispute with Zelensky.

War • March 4, 04:32 AM • 88767 views

In Australia, a donor has died whose plasma saved over 2 million children.

In Australia, James Harrison, who was 88 years old, passed away; his rare plasma saved 2. 4 million children. For 63 years, he regularly donated blood that contained a special immunoglobulin to prevent Rh conflict.

Health • March 3, 04:30 PM • 22154 views

Horror in a stormy sea: passengers of the cruise ship “Crown Princess” injured after a storm off New Zealandr

The cruise ship Crown Princess with 3,100 passengers was caught in a severe storm near Milford Sound. As a result of the ship's tilting, 16 people were injured, but the liner continued its planned trip.

News of the World • March 3, 12:58 PM • 25435 views

The world-famous band U2 supported Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukraine

The Irish rock band U2 posted a photo of President Zelensky wearing blue and yellow on Instagram. The musicians added a special message about freedom and supported Ukraine with the words “Glory to Ukraine!”.

Culture • March 2, 11:09 AM • 51602 views