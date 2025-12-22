$42.250.09
Security guarantees for Ukraine depend on Putin - Politico
December 22, 01:25 AM • 15082 views
Pillars of fire over Taman: drones paralyzed the work of a strategic port in the Russian Federation
December 21, 08:13 PM • 29082 views
Negotiations in Florida: parties focused on four main documents - Umerov
Exclusive
December 21, 12:47 PM • 33432 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
December 21, 09:49 AM • 41420 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
December 21, 09:21 AM • 38941 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 48444 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 72500 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 86182 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 45770 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
Russian LNG exports to China hit record levels - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

Shipments of liquefied natural gas from Russia to China more than doubled compared to last year, reaching 1.6 million metric tons in November. This allowed Russia to overtake Australia and become the largest supplier after Qatar, offering the cheapest LNG among 12 suppliers.

Russian LNG exports to China hit record levels - Bloomberg

Russian liquefied natural gas exports to China rose to a record high in November, as buyers, ignoring the risk of Western sanctions, sought access to cheaper fuel, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

Shipments of supercooled gas from Russia more than doubled compared to the previous year to 1.6 million metric tons last month, customs data released over the weekend showed. This jump allowed Russia to overtake Australia, becoming China's largest supplier after Qatar.

Russia turned to Asia's largest gas market to offset reduced supplies to Europe, which was Moscow's largest buyer for decades before Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The company had to lower prices to increase its attractiveness - its LNG was the cheapest among 12 suppliers to China and about 10% lower than the average, at $9.85 per million British thermal units in November, according to customs data.

Total imports rose year-on-year for the first time in over a year after weak demand eased requirements.

In August, China began importing batches from the sanctioned Russian plant "Arctic LNG-2" through its remote terminal in Beihai. Nevertheless, the Russian facility had to cut production as winter ice complicates exports.

China has not imported American LNG since February, partly due to trade conflicts and weak demand. Large domestic companies are also increasingly diversifying their sources, trying to sell contract volumes on global markets, which is easier for American contracts, which tend not to have destination clauses, the publication writes.

China increased imports of Indonesian oil, which may be concealing sanctioned Iranian crude24.11.25, 08:58 • 6037 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Bloomberg L.P.
Australia
Qatar
Europe
China
Ukraine