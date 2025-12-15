$42.270.00
Deadly shooting in Sydney carried out by father and son

Kyiv • UNN

 • 704 views

New South Wales Police have identified 50-year-old Sajid Akram and his 24-year-old son Navid Akram as the attackers on the Jewish community in Sydney. The terrorist attack resulted in the deaths of 16 people, including one of the attackers, and injured 38 others.

Deadly shooting in Sydney carried out by father and son

New South Wales Police reported that the attack on the Jewish community in Sydney on Sunday, December 14, was carried out by 50-year-old Sajid Akram and his 24-year-old son Navid Akram. This is reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that one of the attackers, Sajid Akram, was eliminated by law enforcement officers directly at the scene of the incident. His accomplice, Navid Akram, was detained and taken to the hospital.

50-year-old Sajid Akram and his 24-year-old son Navid Akram have been identified as the likely shooters who carried out the attack. The older man was shot dead by police during the incident on Sunday and died at the scene, while the 24-year-old sustained critical injuries and was taken to hospital under police guard.

- the publication states.

Police have not yet established a connection between this terrorist attack and other possible suspects.

New South Wales Health Minister Ryan Park said the death toll could rise as two of the injured died after hospitalization.

Currently, the deaths of 16 people have been officially confirmed, including one of the attackers. Another 38 victims are being treated in Sydney hospitals, seven of whom are in critical condition.

During the inspection of the crime scene, law enforcement officers found two unexploded improvised explosive devices. They were promptly removed and defused.

Recall

On Sunday, December 14, on Bondi Beach in Australia, two armed men opened fire during Hanukkah celebrations.

As a result of the terrorist attack during Hanukkah celebrations in Sydney, at least 16 people died, including a child. About 40 more people were injured, some of whom are in serious and critical condition.

Ukrainian emigrant killed in Sydney terror attack

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
