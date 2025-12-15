$42.270.00
Ukrainian emigrant killed in Sydney terror attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

A Ukrainian emigrant who tried to shield his wife was killed in a terror attack on Bondi Beach in Sydney on December 14. The couple had come to celebrate Hanukkah and are survived by two children and 11 grandchildren.

Ukrainian emigrant killed in Sydney terror attack

An emigrant from Ukraine died during a terrorist attack on Bondi Beach in Sydney on Sunday, December 14, where Hanukkah was celebrated. This is reported by  Daily Mail, transmits UNN.

Details

According to eyewitnesses, the man tried to cover his wife, Larysa Kleitman, and died during the chaotic shooting.

The couple lived together for almost half a century and specially came from the Matraville area to celebrate Hanukkah.

I think he was shot when he stood up to protect me, and the bullet hit him in the back of the head

- the woman said.

The couple emigrated to Australia from Ukraine. They are survived by two children and 11 grandchildren.

Recall

On Sunday, December 14, on Bondi Beach in Australia, two armed men  opened fire during the Hanukkah celebration.

Earlier,  it was reported that 12 people died and 29 more were injured as a result of this shooting. Police are investigating the version of a possible third attacker and found a car with probable explosive devices.

World leaders  expressed shock and deep condolences in connection with the deadly shooting on Bondi Beach in Sydney.

As a result of the terrorist attack during the Hanukkah celebration in Sydney, the number of victims increased to 16 people, including a child. About 40 more people were injured, some of them are in serious and critical condition. 

