Police arrested a suspect after a shooting at Brown University that killed people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

Providence police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting at Brown University that killed two students and injured nine. Seven of the injured are in stable condition, one is in critical but stable condition, and another has been discharged from the hospital.

Police arrested a suspect after a shooting at Brown University that killed people

In Providence, police have detained a suspect in the shooting at Brown University, which killed two students and injured nine others. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Providence police confirmed that one of the suspects is already in custody. According to Police Chief Oscar Perez, the arrest took place early Sunday morning, and law enforcement is not currently looking for any other individuals. Details about the detainee are not being disclosed due to the ongoing investigation.

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley reported that seven of the injured are in stable condition, one is in critical but stable condition, and another has already been discharged from the hospital. Following the arrest, the shelter-in-place order for surrounding areas was lifted, but some streets remain closed.

Providence residents should breathe a little easier this morning

- said Smiley.

Additionally

The shooting occurred in the Brown Barus and Holley engineering building, where students were taking exams. According to police, an armed man entered through an open exterior door, opened fire on students, and fled. Investigators recovered shell casings from the scene.

Recall

On Saturday, December 13, a shooting occurred in the area of Brown University (USA), as a result of which at least 2 people died and 9 were injured. The university administration declared an emergency and advised students and staff to remain in safe premises.

As a result of the shooting on the Brown University campus in Providence, two students died and nine others were injured. Police are searching for a suspect whose identity has not yet been established.

Alla Kiosak

News of the World
Reuters
United States