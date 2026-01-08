$42.560.14
Trump supported the adoption of a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

US President Donald Trump supported a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia. The document will allow punishing countries that buy Russian oil, which finances the war.

Trump supported the adoption of a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham

US President Donald Trump has given the green light to support a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia. This was announced on the social network X by one of the document's authors, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, after a "very productive meeting" with Trump, he gave the green light to a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia, "which I have been working on for months with Senator Blumenthal and many others."

This will be timely as Ukraine makes concessions for peace, and Putin only talks while continuing to kill the innocent. This bill will allow President Trump to punish those countries that buy cheap Russian oil, which fuels Putin's war machine.

- wrote Graham.

He emphasized that this bill would give President Trump enormous leverage against countries like China, India, and Brazil to incentivize them to stop buying cheap Russian oil, which "provides funding for Putin's bloodshed against Ukraine."

"I look forward to a strong bipartisan vote, hopefully as early as next week," the senator added.

Recall

In November, CNN reported that US President Donald Trump urged Senate Majority Leader John Thune to move forward with a bill on sanctions against Russia. The bill provides for a 500% tariff on imports from countries that buy Russian uranium, gas, and oil.

US prepares new sanctions against Russia if Putin rejects peace deal - Bloomberg17.12.25, 12:33 • 31336 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Lindsey Graham
Brazil
Donald Trump
India
China
United States
Ukraine