Ukraine increased weapons production by 1.5 times in a year - Ministry of Defense

According to the results of 2025, the enterprises of JSC "Ukrainian Defense Industry" (Ukroboronprom) increased the volume of production of weapons and military equipment by one and a half times compared to the previous year - from UAH 122 billion in 2024 to over UAH 180 billion in 2025. This was reported on the website of the Ministry of Defense, informs UNN.

It is noted that such a dynamic leap was the result of the expansion of production capacities and the growth of enterprise workload - the number of state contracts last year increased by more than 50%.

This is Ukraine's response to the challenges of modern warfare and evidence that our weapons are becoming the foundation of national security. – said Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal.

It is indicated that veterans played a special role in achieving these results. Thus, Ukroboronprom continues to develop human resources and social integration of defenders: the number of veterans who joined the team of JSC "Ukroboronprom" and the Group's enterprises in 2025 increased by 37%. Currently, more than 1000 veterans work in the company's structure.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the creation of a single electronic database of manufacturers and suppliers of goods, works and services for defense purposes. This Register minimizes corruption and security risks, making competition fair in the defense industry.

