Ukroboronprom signed three international agreements at the DFNC3 forum – with the USA, Spain, and Romania

$41.340.11
48.270.11
ukenru
11:53 AM • 1178 views
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 8736 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 29911 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 39252 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 69369 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 57798 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 56192 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 100640 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 36614 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 41834 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
2.3m/s
78%
753mm
Popular news
Finnish President and Prime Minister to visit US for meeting with Trump: what will they discuss?October 7, 03:01 AM • 20025 views
Trump ordered to cease diplomatic contacts with Venezuela: detailsOctober 7, 03:25 AM • 4774 views
Russian invaders lost 1020 servicemen and 458 pieces of equipment in one day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of UkraineOctober 7, 04:42 AM • 25778 views
EU countries agree to restrict travel for Russian diplomats amid surge in potential spy attacks - FTOctober 7, 05:57 AM • 20291 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 152 drones: 88 drones neutralizedOctober 7, 06:06 AM • 12766 views
Publications
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 29911 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhotoOctober 6, 12:01 PM • 51144 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 60545 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhotoOctober 6, 06:06 AM • 100640 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 200445 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Mykola Tyshchenko
Olena Sosedka
Joe Biden
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Spain
Donetsk Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headliner11:00 AM • 2838 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 23005 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 76060 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 71701 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 146729 views
Actual
Nord Stream
Facebook
Spotify
ChatGPT
E-6 Mercury

Ukroboronprom signed three international agreements at the DFNC3 forum – with the USA, Spain, and Romania

Kyiv • UNN

 • 542 views

During the DFNC3 forum, Ukroboronprom signed several important agreements with global companies regarding armaments.

Ukroboronprom signed three international agreements at the DFNC3 forum – with the USA, Spain, and Romania

On the first day of the international defense forum DFNC3, the state concern "Ukroboronprom" signed three cooperation agreements with companies from the USA, Spain, and Romania. This was announced by General Director Herman Smetanin, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Herman Smetanin, General Director of "Ukroboronprom", the partnership with the USA was formalized with LeVanta Tech Inc. – the parties agreed on joint work within the "float-and-fly" concept, aimed at increasing the speed and resilience of Ukrainian developments. Training programs for Ukrainian gunsmiths and the development of production in Ukraine are also planned.

With the Spanish company Escribano, "Ukroboronprom" solidified new agreements on cooperation in the field of armored vehicles and prospects for the development of air defense systems.

The third agreement was signed with the Romanian company Romarm. It provides for the joint production of technical solutions and unmanned platforms, as well as attracting investments for the implementation of joint defense projects.

Almost 70% of Europeans approve of increased EU defense investment - poll07.10.25, 10:06 • 1944 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineTechnologies
Ukroboronprom
Spain
Romania
United States