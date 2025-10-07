Ukroboronprom signed three international agreements at the DFNC3 forum – with the USA, Spain, and Romania

On the first day of the international defense forum DFNC3, the state concern "Ukroboronprom" signed three cooperation agreements with companies from the USA, Spain, and Romania. This was announced by General Director Herman Smetanin, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Herman Smetanin, General Director of "Ukroboronprom", the partnership with the USA was formalized with LeVanta Tech Inc. – the parties agreed on joint work within the "float-and-fly" concept, aimed at increasing the speed and resilience of Ukrainian developments. Training programs for Ukrainian gunsmiths and the development of production in Ukraine are also planned.

With the Spanish company Escribano, "Ukroboronprom" solidified new agreements on cooperation in the field of armored vehicles and prospects for the development of air defense systems.

The third agreement was signed with the Romanian company Romarm. It provides for the joint production of technical solutions and unmanned platforms, as well as attracting investments for the implementation of joint defense projects.

