We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15904 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 29088 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64961 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214068 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122750 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391997 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310874 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213780 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244247 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255117 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22963 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45542 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132014 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 15011 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14305 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132062 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 214068 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391997 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254409 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310874 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3180 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14336 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45592 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72132 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57218 views
News by theme

Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin may not be able to play against Valencia

Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin risks missing the match against Valencia due to a leg injury sustained after the game with Real Sociedad. He may be replaced by 19-year-old Fran Gonzalez.

Sports • April 4, 09:30 AM • 9772 views

“You have to do something else with beautiful girls”: The UAF reacted to the sexist statements of the president of “Ingulets”

The Ukrainian Football Association condemned Oleksandr Povoroznyuk's words about the fact that something else should be done with beautiful girls, and not play football. The UAF appealed to the Ethics Committee.

Society • April 3, 05:15 PM • 11881 views

70% of EU exports worth €380 billion fall under increased US tariffs - European Commissioner

According to European Commissioner McGrath, almost 70% of goods from the EU to the US fall under increased tariffs. Europe is preparing a balanced response and is ready for negotiations with the US.

Economy • April 3, 04:20 PM • 11373 views

"Survived, recovering": Trump called the US after the introduction of draconian duties a patient who survived the operation

Donald Trump said that strengthening import duties will strengthen the US economy. He compared it to an operation after which the patient (economy) survived and is recovering.

Economy • April 3, 02:46 PM • 11252 views

"Real Madrid" will meet "Barcelona" in the final of Copa del Rey

Football club "Real Madrid" will meet "Barcelona" in the final of the Spanish Cup at the La Cartuja stadium. This will be the eighth final between these teams.

Sports • April 3, 07:29 AM • 5560 views

The export market in Ukraine continues to grow despite the war with Russia - Svyrydenko

Exports of goods from Ukraine in March 2025 increased by 18%. The total volume of exports amounted to almost $9.9 billion, and the EU remains the largest partner.

War • April 2, 03:37 PM • 23969 views

The Spanish Prosecutor's Office will appeal the acquittal of former football player Dani Alves in the rape case

The prosecutor's office will appeal the court's decision to overturn Dani Alves' rape conviction. The court of Catalonia acquitted the football player, citing insufficient evidence.

Sports • April 2, 12:29 PM • 8933 views

Road accident involving Ukrainians in Austria: MFA confirms four victims, consul is working at the scene

On the morning of April 1, near Scheiblingkirchen, a minibus with 8 citizens of Ukraine collided with a truck. Four Ukrainians died, and four others were seriously injured.

Society • April 1, 12:19 PM • 16522 views

The foreign ministers of five European countries have declared their readiness to impose new sanctions against the russian federation

The foreign ministers of European countries have declared their readiness to increase pressure on russia with sanctions. This is done to prevent the war and ensure a just peace for Ukraine.

War • March 31, 03:34 PM • 39050 views

Explosion occurred in a mine in Spain: 5 dead and 4 injured

An explosion occurred in a mine in Asturias, Spain. Five people died and four were injured. Rescuers are trying to help the miners who are trapped.

News of the World • March 31, 01:23 PM • 21695 views

Delegations from the European Parliament and 17 EU countries arrived in Kyiv

Representatives of parliaments from 17 EU countries and MEPs arrived in Kyiv. The visit is a symbol of support, solidarity and trust in Ukraine.

Politics • March 31, 11:39 AM • 149403 views

European Wineries Already in Crisis, and Trump's 200% Tariffs Aren't Even in Effect Yet - Bloomberg

European winemakers are facing problems due to falling demand and the threat of tariffs from Trump. The cessation of supplies already costs companies 100 million euros per week.

Economy • March 29, 12:53 PM • 29458 views

A Center of Unity for Ukraine will be created in Spain

Oleksiy Chernyshov and Elma Saiz Delgado signed a declaration on the creation of a Center of Unity in Spain to support more than 220,000 Ukrainians who have received temporary protection.

Politics • March 29, 03:24 AM • 28548 views

Discussed the protection and integration of Ukrainians: Oleksiy Chernyshov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain

Oleksiy Chernyshov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain to discuss the temporary protection of Ukrainians and strengthening cooperation. Spain has been actively helping Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion.

Politics • March 29, 01:03 AM • 27325 views

Ukrainian band Ziferblat will perform in the first semi-final of Eurovision-2025: under what number

Ukrainian band Ziferblat will perform under number 5 with the song "Bird of Pray" in the first semi-final of Eurovision-2025. Together with Ukraine, Iceland, Poland and other countries will perform in the semi-final.

Society • March 28, 01:42 PM • 29832 views

“Coalition of the Willing” Summit in Paris: What the Leaders of the Countries Agreed On

In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.

War • March 27, 06:53 PM • 587541 views

"The case is under the control of the Ukrainian Embassy": Foreign Ministry spokesman about the body of a 13-year-old Ukrainian found in Spain

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine confirms the information about the body of a 13-year-old Ukrainian found in Spain. The Ukrainian Embassy in Spain is monitoring the situation and awaits additional information from the competent authorities.

Society • March 27, 04:25 PM • 29597 views

Could have committed suicide: a 13-year-old teenager from Ukraine was found dead in Spain

The body of a 13-year-old Ukrainian boy who disappeared on March 23 was found in Badajoz, Spain. He was found near the Alcázar Fortress, and versions of suicide, accident or violent death are being considered.

News of the World • March 27, 02:57 PM • 21339 views

Kharkiv Mayor Terekhov received over 2 million UAH in salary in a year

Ihor Terekhov declared 2,001,327 UAH of salary for the year, which is almost 285,000 UAH more than last year. He also declared cash, bank savings and two apartments.

Politics • March 26, 02:12 PM • 22892 views

"Snow White" remake has become an arena for new cultural wars: Disney is once again at the center of controversy

The movie "Snow White" has found itself at the center of scandals due to racial issues and actors' support for various political positions. Disney has restricted media access and changed the premiere location.

News of the World • March 21, 02:59 PM • 97334 views

Builder Voitsekhovskyi, who defrauded investors of 42 new buildings in Kyiv, has been extradited to Ukraine

The capital's developer Voitsekhovskyi, who is suspected of fraud with investors of 42 new buildings, has been extradited to Ukraine. He was chosen as a preventive measure - detention.

Kyiv • March 19, 02:05 PM • 19007 views

What was the most exported from Ukraine this year - the answer of customs officers

Most of the corn was exported to Spain, Italy, Turkey, Egypt and the Netherlands. Corn accounted for 16% of Ukraine's total exports.

Economy • March 18, 09:06 AM • 34259 views

Which European countries can boast long-livers - research

Eurostat reported a record life expectancy in the EU – 81. 4 years. The longest life expectancy is in Spain (Madrid), Italy (Trento) and the Åland Islands, and the shortest is in Bulgaria.

Health • March 14, 03:39 PM • 15837 views

Trade tensions push gold to a historic record of $3000

The price of gold is rising due to concerns about Trump's customs policy and geopolitical instability. Experts predict further increases in the price of the precious metal.

Economy • March 14, 08:19 AM • 24628 views

Trump's threat to impose a 200% tariff on European wines: France and Spain have reacted

The French Prime Minister called Trump's statement about raising tariffs on alcohol from the EU a provocation. The Spanish government called for calm and firmness.

Economy • March 14, 12:32 AM • 87702 views

Nations League play-offs: Ukraine's national team has left for Spain to prepare for matches against Belgium

Footballers of the Ukrainian national team have left for Spain via Poland to prepare for the Nations League play-off matches against Belgium. Juniors are also involved in the training.

Sports • March 12, 05:43 PM • 21644 views

The EU has granted temporary protection to 4.3 million Ukrainians: which countries accepted the most

As of January 2025, 4. 3 million Ukrainians have received temporary protection in EU countries. The most refugees were accepted by Germany (27.3%), Poland (23.2%), and the Czech Republic (9.2%).

Society • March 11, 07:50 AM • 51765 views

EU has not yet been able to agree on the amount of military aid to Ukraine for this year ahead of the summit - Reuters

EU member states have not reached an agreement on the proposal to determine a specific amount of military aid to Ukraine for 2024. The European Commission proposes to mobilize up to 800 billion euros for European defense.

War • March 6, 08:37 AM • 17311 views

Australia has contributed an additional 6 million euros to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine: where the funds will go

The Australian government has allocated an additional 6 million euros to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine. The country's total contribution to the Fund now amounts to approximately 18 million euros.

Economy • March 5, 03:42 PM • 17785 views

The head of the UK Foreign Office will discuss with EU colleagues the suspension of aid to Ukraine by Trump

David Lammy will hold talks with the foreign ministers of the "Weimar+" group regarding Trump's withdrawal of aid to Ukraine. Britain is in contact with the United States at various levels and acts as a bridge for unification.

Politics • March 4, 03:19 PM • 16594 views