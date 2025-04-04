Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin risks missing the match against Valencia due to a leg injury sustained after the game with Real Sociedad. He may be replaced by 19-year-old Fran Gonzalez.
The Ukrainian Football Association condemned Oleksandr Povoroznyuk's words about the fact that something else should be done with beautiful girls, and not play football. The UAF appealed to the Ethics Committee.
According to European Commissioner McGrath, almost 70% of goods from the EU to the US fall under increased tariffs. Europe is preparing a balanced response and is ready for negotiations with the US.
Donald Trump said that strengthening import duties will strengthen the US economy. He compared it to an operation after which the patient (economy) survived and is recovering.
Football club "Real Madrid" will meet "Barcelona" in the final of the Spanish Cup at the La Cartuja stadium. This will be the eighth final between these teams.
Exports of goods from Ukraine in March 2025 increased by 18%. The total volume of exports amounted to almost $9.9 billion, and the EU remains the largest partner.
The prosecutor's office will appeal the court's decision to overturn Dani Alves' rape conviction. The court of Catalonia acquitted the football player, citing insufficient evidence.
On the morning of April 1, near Scheiblingkirchen, a minibus with 8 citizens of Ukraine collided with a truck. Four Ukrainians died, and four others were seriously injured.
The foreign ministers of European countries have declared their readiness to increase pressure on russia with sanctions. This is done to prevent the war and ensure a just peace for Ukraine.
An explosion occurred in a mine in Asturias, Spain. Five people died and four were injured. Rescuers are trying to help the miners who are trapped.
Representatives of parliaments from 17 EU countries and MEPs arrived in Kyiv. The visit is a symbol of support, solidarity and trust in Ukraine.
European winemakers are facing problems due to falling demand and the threat of tariffs from Trump. The cessation of supplies already costs companies 100 million euros per week.
Oleksiy Chernyshov and Elma Saiz Delgado signed a declaration on the creation of a Center of Unity in Spain to support more than 220,000 Ukrainians who have received temporary protection.
Oleksiy Chernyshov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain to discuss the temporary protection of Ukrainians and strengthening cooperation. Spain has been actively helping Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion.
Ukrainian band Ziferblat will perform under number 5 with the song "Bird of Pray" in the first semi-final of Eurovision-2025. Together with Ukraine, Iceland, Poland and other countries will perform in the semi-final.
In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine confirms the information about the body of a 13-year-old Ukrainian found in Spain. The Ukrainian Embassy in Spain is monitoring the situation and awaits additional information from the competent authorities.
The body of a 13-year-old Ukrainian boy who disappeared on March 23 was found in Badajoz, Spain. He was found near the Alcázar Fortress, and versions of suicide, accident or violent death are being considered.
Ihor Terekhov declared 2,001,327 UAH of salary for the year, which is almost 285,000 UAH more than last year. He also declared cash, bank savings and two apartments.
The movie "Snow White" has found itself at the center of scandals due to racial issues and actors' support for various political positions. Disney has restricted media access and changed the premiere location.
The capital's developer Voitsekhovskyi, who is suspected of fraud with investors of 42 new buildings, has been extradited to Ukraine. He was chosen as a preventive measure - detention.
Most of the corn was exported to Spain, Italy, Turkey, Egypt and the Netherlands. Corn accounted for 16% of Ukraine's total exports.
Eurostat reported a record life expectancy in the EU – 81. 4 years. The longest life expectancy is in Spain (Madrid), Italy (Trento) and the Åland Islands, and the shortest is in Bulgaria.
The price of gold is rising due to concerns about Trump's customs policy and geopolitical instability. Experts predict further increases in the price of the precious metal.
The French Prime Minister called Trump's statement about raising tariffs on alcohol from the EU a provocation. The Spanish government called for calm and firmness.
Footballers of the Ukrainian national team have left for Spain via Poland to prepare for the Nations League play-off matches against Belgium. Juniors are also involved in the training.
As of January 2025, 4. 3 million Ukrainians have received temporary protection in EU countries. The most refugees were accepted by Germany (27.3%), Poland (23.2%), and the Czech Republic (9.2%).
EU member states have not reached an agreement on the proposal to determine a specific amount of military aid to Ukraine for 2024. The European Commission proposes to mobilize up to 800 billion euros for European defense.
The Australian government has allocated an additional 6 million euros to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine. The country's total contribution to the Fund now amounts to approximately 18 million euros.
David Lammy will hold talks with the foreign ministers of the "Weimar+" group regarding Trump's withdrawal of aid to Ukraine. Britain is in contact with the United States at various levels and acts as a bridge for unification.