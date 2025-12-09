Career ascent at MHP: the story of a person who grew with the company

$42.070.01
49.020.03
ukenru
10:59 AM • 904 views
Zelenskyy is expected to attend the EU summit, Costa names funding for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
10:26 AM • 3072 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
07:23 AM • 23374 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 18712 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 8, 07:50 PM • 25383 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 36480 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 32012 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 34138 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
December 8, 02:34 PM • 32045 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 33868 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
3.4m/s
79%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Sybiha discussed F-16 fighter jet delivery with Belgian Defense MinisterPhotoDecember 9, 01:53 AM • 16359 views
"Rescue" Putin-style: hundreds of refugees from Ukraine are being expelled from a sanatorium in Russia - Center for Countering DisinformationDecember 9, 03:32 AM • 19850 views
Lviv City Council refuted the fake news about ignoring a Russian-speaking child on St. Nicholas DayPhoto08:11 AM • 12109 views
"Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk'": DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinema08:36 AM • 5492 views
Under the guise of "resort projects": the occupation authorities of Kherson region want to transfer the Azov coast to Minsk09:24 AM • 6522 views
Publications
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians07:23 AM • 23388 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhotoDecember 8, 03:38 PM • 14534 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 51785 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 47232 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 46781 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Pope Leo XIV
António Costa
Ursula von der Leyen
Petr Pavel
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Italy
Donetsk Oblast
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk'": DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinema08:36 AM • 5816 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 21851 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 58381 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 64507 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 74623 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
YouTube
Time (magazine)

Career ascent at MHP: the story of a person who grew with the company

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

Vitaliy Zahorodnii rose from a sales representative to the head of the sales department at MHP in ten years, launching "Miasomarkety" (Meat Markets) in Odesa region and implementing the Food Art Summit project. His career demonstrates successful growth within a company focused on developing its partners' businesses.

Career ascent at MHP: the story of a person who grew with the company

Vitaliy Zahorodnii began his journey at MHP as a sales representative in the Odesa branch, working in the franchising sales channel. Over ten years, he completed a full career cycle – from an entry-level position to head of the sales department in the same area, successfully realizing his ambitions and professional potential.

Among Vitaliy's key achievements are the launch of the "Myasomarket" project in the Odesa region and the implementation of joint business plans with retail chains within the Food Art Summit project, aimed at strategic partnership and joint growth of MHP and retail businesses.

What was his path? What motivates him to continue developing in sales? And what values of the CBD (Customer Business Development) philosophy became decisive for his professional formation – read in the material by UNN.

First steps in the company

Before joining MHP, Vitaliy worked at a large international company, but felt that he could not realize his potential and career ambitions. He sought stability, a transparent work system, a "white" salary, and clear opportunities for professional growth. It was then that an acquaintance, who had already worked at MHP for several years, advised him to pay attention to the company.

His expectations were met: demonstrating high results, Vitaliy was promoted to the position of sales specialist just six months after starting as a sales representative.

Then there was the position of networks specialist, and after that — retail manager. That is, I worked in various sales channels of the company, which significantly expanded my experience and management perspective. This experience gave me a deep understanding of processes and client needs

- he says.

New direction, new role, new experience

After this, Vitaliy was transferred to the position of franchising manager — a horizontal move that actually became a new stage of development for him. In MHP, franchising is one of the key sales channels, where it is especially important not just to sell products, but to build long-term, partnership relations and help partners grow financially. It was in this role that he participated in the opening of the first "Myasomarkets" in the Odesa region.

This experience proved so valuable that after just eight months as a regional franchising manager, Vitaliy was offered to move to Kyiv and lead the development of the "Myasomarket" network. In his new role, he worked practically throughout Ukraine: together with partners, he formed plans for opening new retail outlets and strategies for network development.

"This is a project I am proud of, because the development of the 'Myasomarket' network since 2021 has become an important step in creating a new retail format and has shown high growth rates.

I remember that frantic pace, when we opened 30 retail outlets in just one month. I am very glad that I was involved in this interesting and dynamic process. This experience taught me to make decisions quickly, work effectively with teams, and plan large-scale projects," Vitaliy recalls.

Experience of strategic partnership with networks

MHP does not have a traditional sales department model. Instead, partners work with the CBD (Customer Business Development) directorate – a team that focuses not on simply selling products, but on developing partners' businesses and joint growth. This approach replaces standard transactional "buy-sell" relationships with a long-term cooperation model.

One of the practical embodiments of this philosophy is the Food Art Summit project, focused on strategic partnership with retail chains. Within this project, the company works with retailers on developing their business: from planning and optimizing processes – to jointly forming strategies that allow partners to grow together with MHP.

"I was directly involved in this project and conducted strategic sessions with partners. Within the Food Art Summit, we develop individual solutions for each partner: we synchronize strategies, identify needs, share trends, optimize internal processes, plan activities and product placement in the network to help partners increase profits. This is joint development and growth for both sides.

Before my current position, I also worked as a new business integration manager. This is a unique role, especially in current conditions, because MHP is one of the few companies in the country that continues to invest, including in other businesses. And from April 2025, I headed the sales direction in the franchising channel," Vitaliy clarifies.

New challenge – Head of Sales Department

Currently, he holds the position of Head of Sales Department in the MHP Franchisee Relations Department. His area of responsibility includes sales in networks that the company develops together with partners: "Myasomarket", "Nasha Ryaba", "Yizha Svizha" throughout Ukraine. This is a large-scale area with significant responsibility: a large team in the regions, forming and implementing business plans together with partners, as well as launching new retail projects.

With over ten years of experience in sales, Vitaliy has worked with almost all key sales channels. Each new position gave him additional competencies and opened the way for further development. During his time at MHP, he formed his own professional principles – responsibility, honesty, openness, and a constant desire for learning and improvement.

"Sales is a very dynamic environment, especially in the food industry, where the product has a short shelf life. You have to make decisions quickly, but at the same time think strategically and be able to build open and trusting communication – both within the team and with partners. And another important factor in my growth was continuous learning. I learned both additionally and during each new role, and I changed them quite regularly – every 2-3 years. This allowed me to develop flexibility, see processes from different sides, work with different leaders, and take the best from them. This is the advantage of working at MHP: there is an opportunity to grow in different roles, scenarios, and directions.

For over 10 years, I have been convinced: there are growth opportunities here for everyone who is ready to make efforts, be responsible for their work, and achieve results. The company supports the desire for development and opens opportunities for those who are not afraid to take responsibility and learn. Now I am focused on my current role and strive to realize myself in it, but I am sure that there are many new challenges and opportunities ahead," Vitaliy summarizes.

Reference

MHP is an international food and agritech company.

It has production facilities in Ukraine, Spain, and Southeast European countries.

MHP shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange.

It unites over 38,000 employees in Ukraine and abroad, and is among the top 20 best employers in Ukraine according to Forbes.

MHP exports products to over 70 countries worldwide. Its land bank is 360,000 hectares in 12 regions of Ukraine. The company is one of the largest taxpayers in the agricultural sector; in 2024, MHP was recognized as one of the largest investors in the country by Forbes and NV publications.

MHP is the leader in poultry production in Europe and is among the top 10 global poultry producers according to the WattPoultry rating.

The company develops over 15 food brands and, together with partners, several networks, including "Myasomarket" stores and Döner Market establishments.

Together with its strategic partner, the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation, the company supports Ukrainians, develops communities, and preserves Ukrainian culture. For individual support and comprehensive assistance to military personnel, veterans, and their families, it implements the "MHP Poruch" program.

The founder and CEO of MHP is Ukrainian businessman Yuriy Kosiuk.

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyBusiness News
Brand
London Stock Exchange
Yuriy Kosiuk
Odesa Oblast
charity
Forbes
PrJSC MHP
Spain
Ukraine
Kyiv