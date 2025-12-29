Most regions of Ukraine will face power outages tomorrow

$42.060.13
49.560.13
ukenru
03:53 PM • 2332 views
Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 4546 views
It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump
03:12 PM • 7010 views
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 11944 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
11:59 AM • 13524 views
Meeting of Ukrainian and US advisors expected in Kyiv in the coming days: Zelenskyy on next steps in negotiations
December 29, 09:17 AM • 18603 views
Zelenskyy named conditions for lifting martial law
December 29, 04:39 AM • 35298 views
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
December 29, 01:10 AM • 54615 views
Ukrainians will pay UAH 4.32 per kWh of electricity from 2026: Cabinet of Ministers made a decision
December 28, 10:38 PM • 59017 views
Zelenskyy on peace plan: security guarantees and military dimension 100% agreed
December 28, 10:22 PM • 51793 views
Trump announced a "significant" rapprochement of the parties to a peace plan after a conversation with Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
3m/s
85%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Florida talks could unblock first call between Zelenskyy and Putin in five years - Fox NewsDecember 29, 07:01 AM • 28518 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 20855 views
Up to 30 cm of snow fell in some places: snowy roads in six regions, a highway closure and traffic complicationsDecember 29, 09:45 AM • 24095 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraud10:49 AM • 16563 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulator12:07 PM • 13545 views
Publications
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulator12:07 PM • 13597 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraud10:49 AM • 16622 views
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 36447 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 139100 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 183466 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Musician
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - Forbes03:34 PM • 1748 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 20885 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 34229 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 44733 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 139088 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Film
Forbes
WhatsApp

Most regions of Ukraine will face power outages tomorrow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

On December 30, scheduled power outages and power restrictions for industrial consumers will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine. This is due to the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

Most regions of Ukraine will face power outages tomorrow

Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine, reports UNN with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, December 30, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in most regions of Ukraine.

- the message says.

The company emphasized that the reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and scope of outages at your address on the official pages of the regional power companies in your region.

- added Ukrenergo.

Energy workers are eliminating the consequences of the Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: emergency blackouts continue in two districts29.12.25, 15:10 • 2394 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in UkraineEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine