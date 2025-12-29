Most regions of Ukraine will face power outages tomorrow

Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine, reports UNN with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, December 30, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in most regions of Ukraine. - the message says.

The company emphasized that the reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and scope of outages at your address on the official pages of the regional power companies in your region. - added Ukrenergo.

