Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Iranian regime once again demonstrates a criminal policy of violence, terror, and aggression - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 288 views

Ukraine expresses solidarity with the Middle Eastern countries affected by Iran's attacks. The Foreign Minister condemned Iran's criminal policy and called for support for the Iranian people.

The Iranian regime once again demonstrates a criminal policy of violence, terror, and aggression - Sybiha

Ukraine condemns Iran's strikes on Middle Eastern countries and expresses unwavering support for the Iranian people. This was stated by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, writes UNN.

Ukraine expresses solidarity with Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE in the face of Iran's reckless attacks against these countries.

- the statement said.

Sybiha noted that for every Ukrainian, the sight of deadly "Shahed" drone strikes on residential buildings immediately brings to mind the strikes on our own cities.

The Iranian regime once again demonstrates a criminal policy of violence, terror, and aggression inside and outside its country. This must be stopped.

- emphasized the Foreign Minister.

He added that Ukraine condemns these strikes, expresses our unwavering support for the Iranian people, and calls on all countries to support the right of Iranians to live in safety, peace, and prosperity, without repression.

Recall

President Zelenskyy reacted to the strikes on Iran, noting that the Iranian regime chose to be an accomplice of Russia. He added that Ukraine had expressed its position on the situation in the Middle East.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
