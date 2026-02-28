$43.210.00
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1798 views

The residence of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran was destroyed as a result of US and Israeli strikes on Iran. Khamenei was one of the targets of the strikes, the results of which are unknown.

Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikes
Photo: x.com/trbrtc

As a result of US and Israeli strikes on Iran, the residence of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran was destroyed. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Times of Israel.

Details

According to an Israeli official, Khamenei was one of several high-ranking Iranian leaders targeted by US and Israeli strikes this morning, although the results of these strikes remain unclear.

Photos of the aftermath of the strike were published on the social network "X" by The New York Times journalist Christian Triebert.

Context

On Saturday, February 28, at least three explosions occurred in the center of the Iranian capital. It later became known that this was due to an Israeli attack.

UNN also reported that the Israeli army struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

It later became known that the US and Israeli military operation against Iran had been jointly planned for several months.

In addition, it was reported that among the targets hit in Tehran were the presidential plaza and the intelligence headquarters.

Due to the US and Israeli attack, Iran closed its airspace. Only a few planes heading to Tbilisi, Almaty, and Dubai remained over the country.

At the same time, Israel is preparing for a multi-day conflict with Iran, while Tehran promises a devastating response.

Recall

US President Donald Trump confirmed the US participation in Israel's operation against Iran. He named the main reason for the attack as the need to ensure the peace of American citizens, as well as the fact that the terrorist regime of Iran should never have nuclear weapons.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also confirmed the US and Israeli operation in Iran, noting that the Iranian regime must not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons.

Yevhen Ustimenko

