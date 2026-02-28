Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran

US President Donald Trump confirmed the US participation in Israel's operation against Iran. He named the main reason for the attack as the need to ensure the safety of American citizens, and also that the terrorist regime of Iran should never possess nuclear weapons. Trump stated this in an address published on his social network Truth Social, reports UNN.

Details

Recently, American forces launched large-scale combat operations in Iran. Our goal is to protect the American people by eliminating the immediate threat from the Iranian regime, a brutal group of very tough, terrible people. Their threatening actions pose a direct danger to the United States, our troops, and our bases abroad. - Trump said.

He stated that for 47 years, the Iranian regime has chanted "Death to America" and waged a continuous campaign of bloodshed and mass murder directed against the US, troops, and innocent people in many countries.

Regime representatives continue to carry out countless attacks on American forces stationed in the Middle East in recent years, as well as on US military and commercial vessels and international shipping lanes. This is mass terror, and we will no longer tolerate it. From Lebanon to Yemen and from Syria to Iraq, the regime has armed, trained, and financed terrorist groups that have drenched the land in blood and guts. It was brutal, something the world has never seen before. Iran is the world's number one state sponsor of terrorism, and recently killed tens of thousands of its own citizens in the streets during protests. US policy, including that of my administration, has always been that this terrorist regime can never have nuclear weapons. - Trump added.

According to him, Iran can never have nuclear weapons, and therefore, in June last year, the US destroyed the regime's nuclear program in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, after which the US warned Iran "never to resume its malicious attempts to acquire nuclear weapons, and repeatedly tried to reach an agreement."

We tried, they didn't want to do it, they didn't want to do it. They rejected every offer. Instead, they tried to restart their nuclear program and continue developing long-range missiles that can now threaten our good friends and allies in Europe, our troops stationed abroad, and which may soon reach the American homeland. We will destroy their fleet. We will ensure that terrorist proxies in the region can no longer destabilize the region or the world and attack our troops, and no longer use their improvised explosive devices or roadside bombs, as they are sometimes called, to severely wound and kill thousands and thousands of people, including many Americans. - emphasized the US President.

He also stressed that his administration has taken "all possible measures to minimize risk to US personnel in the region," however, "the lives of brave American heroes may be lost, and we may have casualties."

This often happens in war, but we are not doing this for today, we are doing this for the future, and it is a noble mission. We pray for every service member who selflessly risks their lives so that Americans and our children will never be threatened by a nuclear-armed Iran. To the members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the armed forces, and all police, I say tonight: You must lay down your arms and receive full immunity, or face imminent death. So, lay down your arms, and you will be treated fairly, granted full immunity, or you will face imminent death. To the great proud people of Iran, I say tonight: The hour of your freedom is approaching. Stay in shelter, do not leave your home. It is very dangerous outside. Bombs will fall everywhere. When we are done, seize power in your government. It will be yours. This will probably be your only opportunity in many generations. For many years you have asked America for help, but never received it. - summarized the president.

Recall

On Saturday, February 28, at least three explosions occurred in the center of the Iranian capital. It later became known that this was the result of an Israeli attack.

UNN also reported that the Israeli army struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.