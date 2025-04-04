$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15946 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 29164 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64988 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214105 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122770 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 392009 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310888 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213785 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244250 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255119 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22963 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45542 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132014 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 15011 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14305 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132088 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 214105 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 392009 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254419 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310888 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3200 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14354 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45620 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72134 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57220 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Yemen

News by theme

Iran abandons Houthis under relentless US bombardment - The Telegraph

Iran withdraws military personnel from Yemen due to increased US airstrikes on Houthis to avoid direct confrontation. Tehran is focusing on threats from the US rather than supporting regional intermediaries.

News of the World • April 4, 08:55 AM • 9348 views

The US has created at least 20 secret Signal chats to coordinate security issues

The US national security team uses Signal to coordinate crisis situations, but experts are concerned about data leaks. Democrats have already launched an investigation into possible violations.

News of the World • April 2, 09:54 PM • 4539 views

The US has attacked Yemen in response to Houthi attacks

US strikes on areas of Yemen have resulted in deaths, including near the city of Hodeidah. The operation is in response to Houthi attacks on ships and aims to put pressure on Tehran.

News of the World • April 2, 03:03 AM • 99931 views

The US is increasing its military presence in the Middle East - Reuters

The US has deployed additional aircraft in the Middle East amid the bombing of Yemen and escalation with Iran. B-2 bombers have been transferred to an airbase in the Indian Ocean.

War • April 2, 02:21 AM • 71711 views

White House: Signal leak case closed

The White House considers the incident of information leakage about the strikes on Yemen through a chat in Signal to be closed. Trump supported adviser Waltz, and the measures taken should prevent this from happening in the future.

Politics • March 31, 10:12 PM • 8473 views

Wall Street Journal: Waltz organized many delicate conversations in Signal, including on the topic of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine

Mike Waltz, a Trump advisor, used Signal to discuss national and global security issues. After the incident with the addition of the Atlantic editor to the chat, his position wavered.

Politics • March 31, 05:41 PM • 25391 views

Trump said he will not fire anyone over the leak in the Signal chat

The US President does not plan to fire anyone after the leak of information about plans to strike the Houthis in Yemen by adding a journalist to a secret Signal chat. Trump called it a "witch hunt".

News of the World • March 30, 07:28 AM • 40332 views

Leaked US military plans: Israel outraged by intelligence disclosure in Signal - media

Israel has expressed outrage over the leak of confidential information from a Signal chat discussing plans for strikes against the Houthis in Yemen. The leak may have compromised an intelligence source.

Politics • March 29, 08:59 AM • 17430 views

Signal's popularity has skyrocketed amid the scandal over the leak of US military plans

Amid the leak of information about US plans to attack the Houthis in Signal, the number of app downloads increased by 28% worldwide. In the US and Yemen, downloads have also increased significantly.

News of the World • March 28, 07:55 AM • 30608 views

Court obliges Trump administration to preserve correspondence in Signal

Court obliges Trump administration to preserve messages in Signal after leak of information about strike on Houthis. Human rights activists demand investigation into possible violations.

News of the World • March 28, 04:19 AM • 19988 views

Trump advisor Waltz and Susie Wiles revealed confidential information in Venmo

US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles made their Venmo accounts with contact names public. This allowed anyone to view them.

News of the World • March 27, 09:14 AM • 25194 views

Trump trusts national security team: Levitt evades question about firing due to Signal scandal

Press Secretary Levitt did not directly answer about the Signal firings, but stressed that Trump trusts his national security team after the leak of plans.

News of the World • March 26, 06:51 PM • 18641 views

Musk will help find out how The Atlantic journalist was added to a secret Signal chat - White House

Elon Musk is investigating how The Atlantic journalist got into a Signal chat with senior officials. The incident has sparked heated debate in the White House and an investigation.

News of the World • March 26, 05:57 PM • 22533 views

Leak in top-secret Signal chat in the US: how important was the published information

The Atlantic revealed details of US strikes on Yemen from a closed Signal chat of Trump's advisors. This happened after criticism from the administration regarding the leak of information.

News of the World • March 26, 04:24 PM • 221784 views

Mask's DOGE reviewing Signal chat incident with US military plans

Elon Musk and the DOGE team are investigating how an editor from The Atlantic ended up in a Signal chat about a military attack in Yemen. The White House has confirmed Musk's involvement to improve communication security.

News of the World • March 26, 09:39 AM • 25235 views

Head of the Pentagon and officials sued over chat in Signal

American Oversight is suing Trump administration officials for using Signal to discuss military plans. The chat contained confidential information.

News of the World • March 26, 08:34 AM • 15876 views

Trump Advisor Waltz Takes Full Responsibility for Leak of US Strike Plans in Yemen

Mike Waltz admitted to creating a chat in Signal, where The Atlantic editor accidentally ended up. He assured that the information was not secret, but regrets the publicity.

Politics • March 26, 03:34 AM • 15808 views

"Waltz learned the lesson": Trump supported the advisor after the leak of military plans in Signal

Donald Trump supported Mike Waltz after the incident with the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic getting into a closed chat where military plans were discussed. Trump said the situation did not affect the military operation.

News of the World • March 25, 02:18 PM • 19662 views

Trump's military plans fall into the hands of a journalist: a scandal in Washington that could lead to Waltz's dismissal

The editor of The Atlantic was accidentally added to a chat with plans to attack the Houthis. Congress is outraged, advisor Waltz is threatened with resignation due to the leak.

Politics • March 25, 08:19 AM • 20841 views

Leak of Trump team's secret chat confirms fears of European allies - Bloomberg

In the correspondence, US officials expressed disdain for European allies, believing that they "free-ride" on US assistance in the fight against the Houthis in Yemen, planning to shift the costs to them.

Politics • March 25, 07:08 AM • 43113 views

The Houthis and Hamas attacked Israel with rockets from Yemen and the Gaza Strip

On Monday evening, the Houthis and Hamas terrorists attacked Israel with rockets. Sirens sounded near Gaza and in other areas of Israel, rockets were intercepted.

War • March 24, 11:56 PM • 19663 views

I don't know anything about it: Trump reacted to the Atlantic article about a secret chat discussing strikes on Yemen

Donald Trump said he knows nothing about a secret chat in Signal discussing attacks on the Houthis in Yemen. The editor of The Atlantic accidentally witnessed the discussion.

News of the World • March 24, 09:09 PM • 15438 views

Accidentally added to a secret chat: how the Atlantic editor learned about US plans to strike Yemen

Jeffrey Goldberg witnessed a discussion of attacks on the Houthis in Yemen in a secret Signal chat. He received information about US plans two hours before they began.

News of the World • March 24, 08:50 PM • 10490 views

North Korea condemns US strikes on Yemen over civilian casualties

Pyongyang condemned the US military actions in Yemen, calling them a violation of international law and an encroachment on sovereignty. American strikes on Houthi targets have raised concerns over reports of civilian casualties.

News of the World • March 18, 04:58 AM • 16725 views

U.S. military repelled Houthi attempts to strike their ships

American warships shot down about a dozen Houthi drones that were targeting the U. S. Navy's "Truman" aircraft carrier strike group. Trump ordered airstrikes on areas in Yemen.

News of the World • March 17, 12:13 PM • 65174 views

Trump called on Iran to stop supporting the Houthis in Yemen, threatening decisive measures

Donald Trump called on Iran to stop supporting the Houthis in Yemen, threatening consequences if attacks continue. The United States has already launched military operations against the Houthis in the Red Sea.

News of the World • March 16, 02:52 PM • 29593 views

Iran condemned the US and British airstrikes on Yemen

Esmail Baghaei condemned the US, British and Israeli airstrikes on Yemen, calling it a gross violation of international law. He stressed the responsibility for ending the aggression.

News of the World • March 16, 01:30 PM • 25974 views

US airstrike on Saada: 24 killed, 23 wounded, death toll rising

In Saada province, a US airstrike has resulted in numerous casualties. At least 24 dead and 23 wounded in territory controlled by the Houthis.

News of the World • March 16, 05:29 AM • 83839 views

Houthis threaten response to US strikes on Yemen: details of the statement

Yemeni Houthis have stated that the US strikes will not go unanswered, reinforcing their support for Palestinians. The Yemeni Foreign Ministry condemned Washington's actions, emphasizing the country's right to self-defense.

News of the World • March 16, 03:19 AM • 55166 views

US Launches Strong Strike Against Houthis in Yemen: What's Known

The US has launched a military operation against the Houthis in Yemen in response to their attacks in the Red Sea. The shelling is aimed at radars and missile launch sites.

News of the World • March 15, 07:28 PM • 121272 views