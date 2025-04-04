Iran withdraws military personnel from Yemen due to increased US airstrikes on Houthis to avoid direct confrontation. Tehran is focusing on threats from the US rather than supporting regional intermediaries.
The US national security team uses Signal to coordinate crisis situations, but experts are concerned about data leaks. Democrats have already launched an investigation into possible violations.
US strikes on areas of Yemen have resulted in deaths, including near the city of Hodeidah. The operation is in response to Houthi attacks on ships and aims to put pressure on Tehran.
The US has deployed additional aircraft in the Middle East amid the bombing of Yemen and escalation with Iran. B-2 bombers have been transferred to an airbase in the Indian Ocean.
The White House considers the incident of information leakage about the strikes on Yemen through a chat in Signal to be closed. Trump supported adviser Waltz, and the measures taken should prevent this from happening in the future.
Mike Waltz, a Trump advisor, used Signal to discuss national and global security issues. After the incident with the addition of the Atlantic editor to the chat, his position wavered.
The US President does not plan to fire anyone after the leak of information about plans to strike the Houthis in Yemen by adding a journalist to a secret Signal chat. Trump called it a "witch hunt".
Israel has expressed outrage over the leak of confidential information from a Signal chat discussing plans for strikes against the Houthis in Yemen. The leak may have compromised an intelligence source.
Amid the leak of information about US plans to attack the Houthis in Signal, the number of app downloads increased by 28% worldwide. In the US and Yemen, downloads have also increased significantly.
Court obliges Trump administration to preserve messages in Signal after leak of information about strike on Houthis. Human rights activists demand investigation into possible violations.
US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles made their Venmo accounts with contact names public. This allowed anyone to view them.
Press Secretary Levitt did not directly answer about the Signal firings, but stressed that Trump trusts his national security team after the leak of plans.
Elon Musk is investigating how The Atlantic journalist got into a Signal chat with senior officials. The incident has sparked heated debate in the White House and an investigation.
The Atlantic revealed details of US strikes on Yemen from a closed Signal chat of Trump's advisors. This happened after criticism from the administration regarding the leak of information.
Elon Musk and the DOGE team are investigating how an editor from The Atlantic ended up in a Signal chat about a military attack in Yemen. The White House has confirmed Musk's involvement to improve communication security.
American Oversight is suing Trump administration officials for using Signal to discuss military plans. The chat contained confidential information.
Mike Waltz admitted to creating a chat in Signal, where The Atlantic editor accidentally ended up. He assured that the information was not secret, but regrets the publicity.
Donald Trump supported Mike Waltz after the incident with the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic getting into a closed chat where military plans were discussed. Trump said the situation did not affect the military operation.
The editor of The Atlantic was accidentally added to a chat with plans to attack the Houthis. Congress is outraged, advisor Waltz is threatened with resignation due to the leak.
In the correspondence, US officials expressed disdain for European allies, believing that they "free-ride" on US assistance in the fight against the Houthis in Yemen, planning to shift the costs to them.
On Monday evening, the Houthis and Hamas terrorists attacked Israel with rockets. Sirens sounded near Gaza and in other areas of Israel, rockets were intercepted.
Donald Trump said he knows nothing about a secret chat in Signal discussing attacks on the Houthis in Yemen. The editor of The Atlantic accidentally witnessed the discussion.
Jeffrey Goldberg witnessed a discussion of attacks on the Houthis in Yemen in a secret Signal chat. He received information about US plans two hours before they began.
Pyongyang condemned the US military actions in Yemen, calling them a violation of international law and an encroachment on sovereignty. American strikes on Houthi targets have raised concerns over reports of civilian casualties.
American warships shot down about a dozen Houthi drones that were targeting the U. S. Navy's "Truman" aircraft carrier strike group. Trump ordered airstrikes on areas in Yemen.
Donald Trump called on Iran to stop supporting the Houthis in Yemen, threatening consequences if attacks continue. The United States has already launched military operations against the Houthis in the Red Sea.
Esmail Baghaei condemned the US, British and Israeli airstrikes on Yemen, calling it a gross violation of international law. He stressed the responsibility for ending the aggression.
In Saada province, a US airstrike has resulted in numerous casualties. At least 24 dead and 23 wounded in territory controlled by the Houthis.
Yemeni Houthis have stated that the US strikes will not go unanswered, reinforcing their support for Palestinians. The Yemeni Foreign Ministry condemned Washington's actions, emphasizing the country's right to self-defense.
The US has launched a military operation against the Houthis in Yemen in response to their attacks in the Red Sea. The shelling is aimed at radars and missile launch sites.