Boat with African migrants capsizes off Yemen: 68 dead, 74 missing

A boat carrying migrants from Ethiopia capsized in the waters of the Gulf of Aden near southern Yemen, killing at least 68 people and leaving more than 70 missing. This was reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the incident occurred early on Sunday, August 3, when a vessel with 154 Ethiopian migrants on board sank in the Gulf of Aden, near the southern Yemeni province of Abyan.

Abdusattor Esoev, head of the IOM mission in Yemen, reported that the bodies of 54 people were washed ashore in the Khanfar district, and another 14 deceased were found and taken to the morgue of a hospital in Zinjibar.

According to him, only 12 people survived the accident, the rest are considered missing and likely dead.

The Abyan Province Security Directorate announced a large-scale search and rescue operation. The directorate's statement said that many bodies were found scattered over a large area of the coast.

According to the IOM, hundreds of people have died or gone missing in shipwrecks in the region in recent months.

