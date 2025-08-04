Boat with African migrants capsizes off Yemen: 68 dead, 74 missing

$41.760.05
47.640.10
ukenru
11:14 AM • 40 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 8410 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
07:56 AM • 23463 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 38113 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 44236 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 49995 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 72941 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 274339 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
August 2, 04:52 PM • 317988 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM • 158075 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
3.2m/s
37%
750mm
Popular news
In the USA, Tesla was ordered to pay $329 million for a fatal accident involving an autopilotAugust 4, 02:53 AM • 54427 views
Night attack by Russian drones on Kyiv region affected one of the districts: consequences shownPhoto05:54 AM • 53307 views
Trump responded what Russia can do to avoid sanctionsVideo06:13 AM • 6496 views
Indian PM Modi defiantly responds to Trump's pressure on Russian oil purchases - Bloomberg06:35 AM • 24986 views
Khmelnytskyi region suffered an enemy attack, preliminarily without casualties - RMA06:42 AM • 50188 views
Publications
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness11:14 AM • 56 views
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 186091 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 274373 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 461950 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 269584 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Olena Shuliak
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
India
Poland
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 318005 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 129606 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 163810 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 173711 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 244365 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Sukhoi Su-30
Sukhoi Su-24
MIM-104 Patriot

Boat with African migrants capsizes off Yemen: 68 dead, 74 missing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 694 views

A boat carrying 154 Ethiopian migrants capsized in the Gulf of Aden off Yemen. At least 68 people died, 74 are missing, and 12 survived.

Boat with African migrants capsizes off Yemen: 68 dead, 74 missing

A boat carrying migrants from Ethiopia capsized in the waters of the Gulf of Aden near southern Yemen, killing at least 68 people and leaving more than 70 missing. This was reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the incident occurred early on Sunday, August 3, when a vessel with 154 Ethiopian migrants on board sank in the Gulf of Aden, near the southern Yemeni province of Abyan.

Abdusattor Esoev, head of the IOM mission in Yemen, reported that the bodies of 54 people were washed ashore in the Khanfar district, and another 14 deceased were found and taken to the morgue of a hospital in Zinjibar.

According to him, only 12 people survived the accident, the rest are considered missing and likely dead.

The Abyan Province Security Directorate announced a large-scale search and rescue operation. The directorate's statement said that many bodies were found scattered over a large area of the coast.

According to the IOM, hundreds of people have died or gone missing in shipwrecks in the region in recent months.

83 dead and five missing in the Italian mountains in a month: mass tourism has become a deadly trap04.08.25, 03:27 • 48581 view

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
International Organization for Migration
Ethiopia
Yemen