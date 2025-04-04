Arabica coffee prices have risen by 70% over the year, leading to shortages on store shelves. Traders and roasters are cutting back on purchases, expecting prices to fall by 30% by the end of the year.
A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to pay debts to USAID partners by March 10. The amount owed to non-profit organizations is estimated at 2 billion dollars.
The Trump administration is cutting off funding for 5,800 USAID projects, including vaccination and treatment programs. The withdrawal of support will affect millions of people in developing countries and threatens to increase mortality.
Saudi Arabia's Minister of Economy said that the country is still evaluating the possibility of joining the BRICS. Unlike other invited countries that have already agreed to join, the Kingdom continues to analyze various aspects of membership.
The Government of Brazil has announced the official accession of Indonesia to BRICS as a full member. The decision was made on the basis of consensus after the presidential elections in Indonesia.
In the Sidama region, a truck carrying passengers fell into a river, killing 71 people. Among the dead are 68 men and 3 women, and five more are in critical condition.
The US military carried out an airstrike in southern Somalia, killing two al-Shabaab militants linked to al-Qaeda, including a senior commander. The attack took place 10 kilometres from the town of Quino Barrow.
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry expressed its strong protest over the visit of the Pan-African Parliament delegation to the occupied territory of Donetsk region. The delegation from 12 African countries took part in a Russian propaganda campaign.
Scientists have discovered that Ethiopian wolves regularly feed on the nectar of local flowers. While feeding, their snouts are covered with pollen, which allows them to act as pollinators.
Since the beginning of 2024, 63 Polish soldiers have suffered from the aggressive actions of illegal migrants on the border with Belarus. Almost 28 thousand attempts to illegally cross the border were recorded, which is more than in the whole of 2023.
Syria has applied to join the BRICS, the country's ambassador to Russia has said. Earlier, Turkey and Azerbaijan applied for membership, and in 2024, the UAE, Iran, Egypt, and Ethiopia joined the organization.
During the year of operation of the Ukrainian sea corridor, 70 million tons of cargo were exported on 2,500 ships. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of this for the countries of Asia, Africa, Europe, and America, as well as for the humanitarian initiative Grain from Ukraine.
Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, more than 150 incidents have occurred that have affected humanitarian aid. Despite this, Ukraine continues to help other countries by sending food.
Google has announced the largest expansion of its translator yet, adding 110 new languages, including Crimean Tatar, Afar, Cantonese, Mansi, Nko, Panjabi (Shahmukhi), Tamazight (Amazigh), and Tok Pisin, with about a quarter of them coming from Africa.
Families of victims of two Boeing 737 Max crashes are demanding a штрафу 24. 8 billion fine from the company for "the largest corporate crime in US history"
Malaysia is preparing to join the BRICS, a group of developing countries, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said.
Ukraine sends 2,453. 26 tons of sunflower oil as humanitarian aid to African countries and Palestine for the first time as part of the Grain from Ukraine initiative.
Ukraine continues to support the Sudanese people with grain supplies as part of the "Grain from Ukraine" initiative.
The position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary remains vacant in 30 Ukrainian embassies in different countries, including the UK, Belarus, Ghana and others, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Human Resources Department reports.
Drones attacked the territory of an enterprise located in the city of Elabuga in Tatarstan. The attacked enterprise was engaged in the production of drones.
The Turkish Navy will assume responsibility for the protection of Somalia's territorial waters over the next 10 years under a new agreement on defense and economic cooperation between Turkey and Somalia.
This year's first vessel under the Grain From Ukraine initiative with 25,000 tons of Ukrainian wheat for Nigeria sailed through the Ukrainian Black Sea corridor as humanitarian aid.
Turkish drone maker Baykar has announced that it is building a new factory near Kyiv that will employ 500 people to produce its TB2 and TB3 models.
South Africa has confirmed that Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates will join the BRICS, while Argentina declined the invitation.
In 2023, Ukraine was ranked 104th out of 180 countries in the Global Corruption Perceptions Index, improving its position by 3 points and receiving 36 points out of 100. Over the past 10 years since the Revolution of Dignity, Ukraine has added 11 points, the largest increase among the current EU candidate countries.
Russia believes that its growing ties with China and emerging economies allow it to challenge the US-dominated financial system and the West. Russian documents indicate plans to undermine the dollar and create a new financial order that is not dominated by the United States.