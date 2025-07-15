Over 14 million children were not vaccinated in 2024: report

In 2024, more than 14 million children did not receive any vaccinations, according to a UN report. This situation led to an increase in measles and whooping cough cases in Europe and caused a measles outbreak in the United States. This was reported by DW, writes UNN.

In Europe and Central Asia, the average vaccination coverage among children either remained at the same level or decreased by 1%. - according to a joint report by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

Officials warn that the spread of misinformation and a significant reduction in international aid are leading to widening gaps in vaccination coverage, putting millions of children at risk.

Increase in preventable diseases in Europe

In Europe, the number of whooping cough cases tripled to almost 300,000 in 2024, while measles incidence doubled to over 125,000 cases, WHO said amid declining vaccination coverage.

Meanwhile, only nine countries — Nigeria, India, Sudan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Yemen, Afghanistan, and Angola — accounted for more than half of the total number of unvaccinated children worldwide.

"Millions of children remain unprotected from vaccine-preventable diseases," said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell. — "This should concern all of us."

Measles outbreak in the USA

This health report comes at a time when, 25 years after WHO declared measles eliminated in the US, the country is experiencing its worst year for incidence.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported last week that 1,288 cases of measles — a vaccine-preventable disease — have already been recorded in the US in 2025.

According to the UN, vaccines prevent 3.5 to 5 million deaths annually.

