Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Bitcoin breaks record again: what's behind the coin's surge and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosiedka
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will change
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
Ministers' dismissal is planned for Wednesday, appointments and voting for Thursday - MP
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
Over 14 million children were not vaccinated in 2024: report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 674 views

Over 14 million children remained unvaccinated in 2024, according to a UN report. This led to an increase in measles and whooping cough incidence in Europe and a measles outbreak in the US.

Over 14 million children were not vaccinated in 2024: report

In 2024, more than 14 million children did not receive any vaccinations, according to a UN report. This situation led to an increase in measles and whooping cough cases in Europe and caused a measles outbreak in the United States. This was reported by DW, writes UNN.

In Europe and Central Asia, the average vaccination coverage among children either remained at the same level or decreased by 1%.

- according to a joint report by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

Officials warn that the spread of misinformation and a significant reduction in international aid are leading to widening gaps in vaccination coverage, putting millions of children at risk.

Increase in preventable diseases in Europe

In Europe, the number of whooping cough cases tripled to almost 300,000 in 2024, while measles incidence doubled to over 125,000 cases, WHO said amid declining vaccination coverage.

Meanwhile, only nine countries — Nigeria, India, Sudan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Yemen, Afghanistan, and Angola — accounted for more than half of the total number of unvaccinated children worldwide.

"Millions of children remain unprotected from vaccine-preventable diseases," said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell. — "This should concern all of us."

Measles outbreak in the USA

This health report comes at a time when, 25 years after WHO declared measles eliminated in the US, the country is experiencing its worst year for incidence.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported last week that 1,288 cases of measles — a vaccine-preventable disease — have already been recorded in the US in 2025.

According to the UN, vaccines prevent 3.5 to 5 million deaths annually.

US drops charges against doctor accused of destroying coronavirus vaccines and forging vaccination certificates - BBC13.07.25, 15:20 • 4846 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

HealthNews of the World
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
World Health Organization
UNICEF
United Nations
Indonesia
Afghanistan
Nigeria
Angola
India
Ethiopia
United States
Sudan
Democratic Republic of the Congo
Yemen
