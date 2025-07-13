$41.820.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

US drops charges against doctor accused of destroying coronavirus vaccines and forging vaccination certificates - BBC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

In the US, charges have been dropped against Dr. Michael Kirk Moore Jr., who was accused of destroying COVID-19 vaccines, forging certificates, and administering saline solution. Attorney General Pam Bondi stated that the doctor "gave patients a choice."

US drops charges against doctor accused of destroying coronavirus vaccines and forging vaccination certificates - BBC

In the USA, charges were dropped against Dr. Michael Kirk Moore Jr., who was previously accused of destroying COVID-19 vaccines worth over $28,000, forging vaccination certificates, and administering saline solution instead of vaccine. According to Attorney General Pam Bondi, the doctor "gave his patients a choice when the federal government refused to do so." This is reported by UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

US Attorney General Pam Bondi ordered the charges dropped against a doctor accused of destroying $28,000 worth of Covid-19 vaccines, distributing fake vaccination cards, and administering saline solution to children instead of vaccine at their parents' request, the publication states.

Recall

The Department of Justice brought charges against Dr. Michael Kirk Moore Jr. in 2023 under the Biden administration. According to Bondi, Moore "gave his patients a choice when the federal government refused to do so."

Moore's company, Plastic Surgery Institute of Utah, Inc., and three other individuals were accused of attempting to defraud the government and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the Associated Press, Dr. Moore and the other defendants faced up to 35 years in prison on multiple charges.

COVID has a new Nimbus strain: doctors warn of a "very painful" symptom16.06.25, 17:03 • 4790 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

HealthNews of the World
Pam Bondi
United States Department of Justice
Associated Press
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
United States
