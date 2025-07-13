US drops charges against doctor accused of destroying coronavirus vaccines and forging vaccination certificates - BBC

In the USA, charges were dropped against Dr. Michael Kirk Moore Jr., who was previously accused of destroying COVID-19 vaccines worth over $28,000, forging vaccination certificates, and administering saline solution instead of vaccine. According to Attorney General Pam Bondi, the doctor "gave his patients a choice when the federal government refused to do so." This is reported by UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

US Attorney General Pam Bondi ordered the charges dropped against a doctor accused of destroying $28,000 worth of Covid-19 vaccines, distributing fake vaccination cards, and administering saline solution to children instead of vaccine at their parents' request, the publication states.

Recall

The Department of Justice brought charges against Dr. Michael Kirk Moore Jr. in 2023 under the Biden administration. According to Bondi, Moore "gave his patients a choice when the federal government refused to do so."

Moore's company, Plastic Surgery Institute of Utah, Inc., and three other individuals were accused of attempting to defraud the government and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the Associated Press, Dr. Moore and the other defendants faced up to 35 years in prison on multiple charges.

COVID has a new Nimbus strain: doctors warn of a "very painful" symptom