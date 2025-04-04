United States Department of Justice

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 5886 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 13671 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 55325 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 197532 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 114137 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 376528 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 301089 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212363 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243456 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254737 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

+14°
1m/s
44%
Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 119593 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 49256 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 63195 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 34834 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 117852 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 117887 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 197568 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 376557 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 247513 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 301110 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10286 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 34865 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 63223 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 49283 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 119617 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

The US has tightened sanctions against the Iranian arms supply network: details

The US has imposed sanctions on companies and citizens of Iran, China, and the UAE for supplying components for drones. Criminal charges have also been filed for conspiracy with the IRGC.

News of the World • April 1, 11:44 PM • 11305 views

American who shot 23 people in a Walmart store offered to plead guilty to avoid the death penalty

The murderer of 23 people in a Walmart store is offered to plead guilty. This will avoid the death penalty and get a life sentence, the decision was supported by the majority of the victims' families.

News of the World • March 26, 11:01 AM • 19326 views

Former US Attorney Jessica Aber Found Dead

Former US Attorney Jessica Aber found dead in Virginia. The cause of death has not yet been announced, and police are investigating.

News of the World • March 23, 07:47 AM • 239710 views

Trump administration explained the appeal to the Supreme Court to partially allow restrictions on citizenship by right of birth

The Trump administration has appealed to the Supreme Court to allow restrictions on birthright citizenship. The decree deprives citizenship to those whose parents are illegally in the country.

News of the World • March 14, 12:00 PM • 12317 views

Bitcoin collapsed after Trump's decision to create a cryptocurrency reserve

Bitcoin fell by 11% to $82,300 following Trump's announcement of the creation of a national cryptocurrency reserve. Ethereum, Solana, and other cryptocurrencies also suffered significant losses amid new trade tariffs.

Economy • March 10, 09:12 AM • 19090 views

The USA accuses 12 Chinese individuals of large-scale cyberattacks

The US Department of Justice has charged 12 Chinese citizens with global cybercrimes against government institutions and dissidents. Among the accused are mercenary hackers, law enforcement officials, and employees of the private hacking firm I-Soon.

News of the World • March 6, 12:05 PM • 12409 views

Trump administration threatened criminal cases against USAID employees or grant recipients - The Hill

The acting deputy administrator of USAID reported the possibility of referring criminal cases to the U. S. Department of Justice. This concerns allegations of the misuse of foreign aid.

News of the World • March 6, 06:57 AM • 26899 views

Trump administration placed the FBI headquarters on a list for potential sale, but suddenly changed the list

The Trump administration published a list of 440 federal properties for sale, including the FBI headquarters. A few hours later, the list was reduced to 320 properties, removing all buildings in Washington.

News of the World • March 5, 09:44 AM • 16883 views

US Attorney General discloses part of the documents in the Epstein case: what the files contain

US Attorney General Pamela Bondi has released the first part of the declassified documents in the Jeffrey Epstein case. The files contain a phone book with contacts of famous people, although this information was already available earlier.

News of the World • February 28, 01:29 PM • 19594 views

Trump says he knows Russian oligarchs "that are very nice people"

Donald Trump has announced a new “golden card” program for wealthy foreigners that will replace the current visa system. According to him, Russian oligarchs will also be able to obtain the right to reside in the United States for $5 million.

News of the World • February 26, 01:31 PM • 24626 views

Less than half of US civil servants have complied with Musk's request to report on their work

More than a million US federal employees have submitted reports on their work at the request of Elon Musk. Some agencies ignored the directive, and the White House said that personnel decisions were left to the departments.

News of the World • February 25, 07:54 PM • 32942 views

Musk demands reports from US government officials: how the federal agency reacted

Elon Musk sent a letter to 2. 3 million US federal employees demanding a report on their activities. The Office of Personnel Management stated that employees are not required to respond and cannot be fired for ignoring the request.

News of the World • February 25, 01:14 AM • 28269 views

“We must immediately restore order.” Trump orders firing of all Biden-era prosecutors

Donald Trump has instructed the US Department of Justice to fire all prosecutors from Biden's presidency. According to him, the department has become too politicized and was used as a weapon against him.

News of the World • February 19, 07:16 AM • 31605 views

US Senator claims Trump's FBI nominee is secretly overseeing firings

Dick Durbin said that Cash Patel is illegally directing firings at the FBI even before his official appointment. According to insiders, Patel is coordinating the process with the White House and the Department of Justice.

News of the World • February 12, 02:39 PM • 24913 views

US Court of Appeals rejects Trump's attempt to freeze federal spending

The appeals court rejected the Trump administration's request to suspend the court order on federal spending. The White House announced that it would continue its fight in court, calling the decision “illegal injunctions.

News of the World • February 12, 10:02 AM • 25319 views

Trump orders suspension of the law prohibiting bribery of foreign officials

The US President has signed a decree suspending the implementation of the 1977 anti-corruption law. The White House explains this by the need to make American companies more competitive in the international market.

News of the World • February 11, 08:36 AM • 24650 views

Trump denies Biden's associates access to classified information

Donald Trump has revoked the security clearances of former Secretary of State Blinken and Counselor Sullivan. Lisa Monaco, Letitia James, and Alvin Bragg also lost their security clearances.

News of the World • February 9, 07:20 AM • 33727 views

Trump strips Blinken and Sullivan of access to classified information

Donald Trump has revoked the security clearances of former Secretary of State Blinken and Counselor Sullivan. The deputy attorney general of Monaco, New York Attorney General James, and Manhattan U.S. Attorney Bragg also lost their security clearances.

News of the World • February 9, 02:52 AM • 34325 views

19 US states want to ban DOGE Musk from accessing personal data of Americans through the court

19 US states have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for granting DOGE access to confidential data of the Ministry of Finance. The attorneys general consider such actions illegal and demand a court injunction.

News of the World • February 8, 10:11 AM • 31992 views

Trump's FBI nominee received money from Russian director with Kremlin ties - WP

Kash Patel, Trump's nominee for FBI director, received $25,000 from Global Tree Pictures for his participation in the movie. The company is known for spreading pro-Kremlin narratives.

News of the World • February 8, 08:48 AM • 32219 views

Trump's budget could lead to layoffs of half of the science foundation's staff

The White House is planning significant budget cuts to the US National Science Foundation. It is expected to lay off 25-50% of the agency's engineering staff and reduce funding to $3 billion.

News of the World • February 7, 07:57 AM • 26552 views

The US under Trump's leadership is curtailing the fight against Russian oligarchs

The U. S. Department of Justice terminates the KleptoCapture Task Force, which had been tracking the assets of Russian oligarchs. Resources will be redirected to the fight against drug cartels, and investigations against Russians will lose centralized coordination.

News of the World • February 7, 02:15 AM • 38264 views

FBI to return classified documents seized during search to Trump in 2022

The U. S. Department of Justice is working to return to Trump classified and unclassified materials seized during a search in 2022. The items include golf shirts, postcards, and photos of Celine Dion.

News of the World • February 6, 05:49 AM • 30557 views

US Senate approves new Attorney General - Trump's ally Pam Bondi

The Republican majority of the US Senate confirmed Pam Bondi as US Attorney General by a vote of 54-46. Bondi, a former Florida attorney general, is a staunch ally of Donald Trump and represented him during his first impeachment.

News of the World • February 5, 06:57 AM • 23190 views

White House grants Musk official status of special government employee - CNN

Elon Musk became a special civil servant under President Trump without a salary. He received security clearance and will work no more than 130 days a year.

News of the World • February 4, 10:30 AM • 34832 views

moscow has 2 billions of dollars frozen in jpmorgan bank, usa doesn't know what to do with it - WSJ

Russia transferred $5 billion through American banks to Turkey under the guise of financing the Akkuyu NPP. The United States froze an additional $2 billion from JPMorgan, but the White House blocked their confiscation due to the Turkish factor.

News of the World • February 3, 12:23 AM • 36357 views

Trump purges FBI: top officials ordered to resign

Several senior FBI officials appointed by Christopher Wray have been ordered to resign or retire. The changes affected about five “executive assistant directors” who are in charge of key investigations.

News of the World • January 31, 08:35 AM • 29650 views

US dismisses case against two Trump associates in document scandal

The U. S. Attorney's Office has closed the criminal prosecution of two people from Donald Trump's entourage. They were suspected of obstructing an investigation into the mishandling of classified documents.

News of the World • January 29, 09:22 PM • 26961 views

Trump plans to sign executive order to deport anti-Semitic foreigners

Trump is planning to sign an executive order to deport foreigners who express anti-Semitism and participate in illegal actions. The document will oblige federal agencies to step up the fight against anti-Semitism within 60 days.

News of the World • January 29, 07:08 PM • 28307 views

US Department of Justice fires lawyers who investigated cases against Trump

The U. S. Department of Justice has fired several key lawyers from Special Counsel Jack Smith's team who were investigating Trump. The dismissed prosecutors were involved in cases involving classified documents and attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.

News of the World • January 28, 01:09 AM • 30423 views