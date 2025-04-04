United States Department of Justice

The US has imposed sanctions on companies and citizens of Iran, China, and the UAE for supplying components for drones. Criminal charges have also been filed for conspiracy with the IRGC.
The murderer of 23 people in a Walmart store is offered to plead guilty. This will avoid the death penalty and get a life sentence, the decision was supported by the majority of the victims' families.
Former US Attorney Jessica Aber found dead in Virginia. The cause of death has not yet been announced, and police are investigating.
The Trump administration has appealed to the Supreme Court to allow restrictions on birthright citizenship. The decree deprives citizenship to those whose parents are illegally in the country.
Bitcoin fell by 11% to $82,300 following Trump's announcement of the creation of a national cryptocurrency reserve. Ethereum, Solana, and other cryptocurrencies also suffered significant losses amid new trade tariffs.
The US Department of Justice has charged 12 Chinese citizens with global cybercrimes against government institutions and dissidents. Among the accused are mercenary hackers, law enforcement officials, and employees of the private hacking firm I-Soon.
The acting deputy administrator of USAID reported the possibility of referring criminal cases to the U. S. Department of Justice. This concerns allegations of the misuse of foreign aid.
The Trump administration published a list of 440 federal properties for sale, including the FBI headquarters. A few hours later, the list was reduced to 320 properties, removing all buildings in Washington.
US Attorney General Pamela Bondi has released the first part of the declassified documents in the Jeffrey Epstein case. The files contain a phone book with contacts of famous people, although this information was already available earlier.
Donald Trump has announced a new “golden card” program for wealthy foreigners that will replace the current visa system. According to him, Russian oligarchs will also be able to obtain the right to reside in the United States for $5 million.
More than a million US federal employees have submitted reports on their work at the request of Elon Musk. Some agencies ignored the directive, and the White House said that personnel decisions were left to the departments.
Elon Musk sent a letter to 2. 3 million US federal employees demanding a report on their activities. The Office of Personnel Management stated that employees are not required to respond and cannot be fired for ignoring the request.
Donald Trump has instructed the US Department of Justice to fire all prosecutors from Biden's presidency. According to him, the department has become too politicized and was used as a weapon against him.
Dick Durbin said that Cash Patel is illegally directing firings at the FBI even before his official appointment. According to insiders, Patel is coordinating the process with the White House and the Department of Justice.
The appeals court rejected the Trump administration's request to suspend the court order on federal spending. The White House announced that it would continue its fight in court, calling the decision “illegal injunctions.
The US President has signed a decree suspending the implementation of the 1977 anti-corruption law. The White House explains this by the need to make American companies more competitive in the international market.
Donald Trump has revoked the security clearances of former Secretary of State Blinken and Counselor Sullivan. Lisa Monaco, Letitia James, and Alvin Bragg also lost their security clearances.
Donald Trump has revoked the security clearances of former Secretary of State Blinken and Counselor Sullivan. The deputy attorney general of Monaco, New York Attorney General James, and Manhattan U.S. Attorney Bragg also lost their security clearances.
19 US states have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for granting DOGE access to confidential data of the Ministry of Finance. The attorneys general consider such actions illegal and demand a court injunction.
Kash Patel, Trump's nominee for FBI director, received $25,000 from Global Tree Pictures for his participation in the movie. The company is known for spreading pro-Kremlin narratives.
The White House is planning significant budget cuts to the US National Science Foundation. It is expected to lay off 25-50% of the agency's engineering staff and reduce funding to $3 billion.
The U. S. Department of Justice terminates the KleptoCapture Task Force, which had been tracking the assets of Russian oligarchs. Resources will be redirected to the fight against drug cartels, and investigations against Russians will lose centralized coordination.
The U. S. Department of Justice is working to return to Trump classified and unclassified materials seized during a search in 2022. The items include golf shirts, postcards, and photos of Celine Dion.
The Republican majority of the US Senate confirmed Pam Bondi as US Attorney General by a vote of 54-46. Bondi, a former Florida attorney general, is a staunch ally of Donald Trump and represented him during his first impeachment.
Elon Musk became a special civil servant under President Trump without a salary. He received security clearance and will work no more than 130 days a year.
Russia transferred $5 billion through American banks to Turkey under the guise of financing the Akkuyu NPP. The United States froze an additional $2 billion from JPMorgan, but the White House blocked their confiscation due to the Turkish factor.
Several senior FBI officials appointed by Christopher Wray have been ordered to resign or retire. The changes affected about five “executive assistant directors” who are in charge of key investigations.
The U. S. Attorney's Office has closed the criminal prosecution of two people from Donald Trump's entourage. They were suspected of obstructing an investigation into the mishandling of classified documents.
Trump is planning to sign an executive order to deport foreigners who express anti-Semitism and participate in illegal actions. The document will oblige federal agencies to step up the fight against anti-Semitism within 60 days.
The U. S. Department of Justice has fired several key lawyers from Special Counsel Jack Smith's team who were investigating Trump. The dismissed prosecutors were involved in cases involving classified documents and attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.