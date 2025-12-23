$42.150.10
US Justice Department releases another batch of "Epstein files" amid growing pressure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

The US Department of Justice has released another batch of documents related to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein amid pressure to comply with a new transparency law. The latest tranche contains 30,000 pages of material, but the department warned of false claims against Donald Trump.

US Justice Department releases another batch of "Epstein files" amid growing pressure

The US Department of Justice has released another batch of documents related to the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, as the Trump administration faces increasing pressure to comply with a new transparency law, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

The latest batch appears to contain thousands of additional pages of materials related to the investigations into Epstein, the publication writes.

As the Independent clarifies, the US Department of Justice released another 30,000 pages of documents, photographs, and investigation materials related to Jeffrey Epstein on Tuesday morning, which is the largest release to date.

At the same time, the US Department of Justice warned that the latest tranche contains "false and sensational claims" against President Donald Trump, but did not specify which ones, the Independent indicates.

Convicted sex offender Epstein was accused of trafficking underage girls and died in prison in 2019. Authorities ruled it a suicide.

In November, the US Congress overwhelmingly passed a law requiring the US Department of Justice to release the so-called "Epstein files." US President Donald Trump resisted the move but relented and signed the law amid pressure from Republican lawmakers.

The first release by the US Department of Justice on Friday under the law included thousands of pages of photographs, phone records, and notes from investigations into Epstein. This tranche, like the latest release, included significant redactions. The new legislation allows for changes to protect survivors.

The US Department of Justice said the volume of material was too large to process by the December 19 deadline set by Congress, and that more documents would be released in the coming weeks.

Nevertheless, the significant redaction of materials on Friday and the fact that the initial release did not contain the full scope of documents in the government's possession led to accusations that the Trump administration was not complying with the new law.

Epstein has long been a political headache for Trump. They were once friends, but Trump claims he cut ties with him about two decades ago and that he was unaware of Epstein's sexual crimes, the publication notes.

