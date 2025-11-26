$42.400.03
On Thursday, November 27, electricity consumption restrictions will be in effect throughout Ukraine – Ukrenergo
03:50 PM • 10593 views
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
03:49 PM • 11702 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibility
03:41 PM • 7594 views
Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak
03:07 PM • 9586 views
Ukrainian Air Force shows Mirage 2000 fighter jet in action
03:02 PM • 4044 views
Moldovan Foreign Ministry hands protest note to Russian ambassador: Russian drone brought to ministry building
02:47 PM • 3710 views
Scientists may have finally "seen" dark matter for the first time: new research
02:38 PM • 2816 views
Russia is not ready to make new concessions, including in the context of the "SVO" in negotiations on Ukraine - Russian Foreign Ministry
Exclusive
02:29 PM • 7596 views
The Ministry of Health has the right to inspect the Odrex clinic: a lawyer explained why the patient's death is sufficient grounds for an unscheduled inspection
02:17 PM • 18458 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chances
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Last election interference case in Georgia against Trump closed: new prosecutor refused to press charges

Kyiv • UNN

 • 596 views

The criminal proceedings against Donald Trump regarding interference in the 2020 elections in Georgia have been officially closed. The new prosecutor dropped the charges after the previous one was removed due to improper conduct.

A court in Georgia has officially closed the criminal case against Donald Trump and several other defendants in the 2020 election interference case. The decision was made after a new prosecutor stated that he would not pursue the prosecution. This is reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

Pete Skandalakis, executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia, who took over the case from District Attorney Fani Willis last month, filed a motion to drop the charges. Willis was removed due to the "appearance of impropriety" caused by her romantic relationship with the special prosecutor appointed to handle the case.

Trump initiates investigation into Epstein's ties to political opponents14.11.25, 18:25 • 3406 views

Following the filing, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee issued a brief order to close the proceedings entirely. The decision was further evidence that Trump is emerging almost unscathed from a series of legal processes that previously threatened his political future.

Earlier, former special prosecutor for the Department of Justice Jack Smith also dropped two cases against Trump – regarding a conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 election and the illegal retention of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. He explained this by saying that he "cannot bring charges against a sitting president" in accordance with long-standing DOJ policy.

The closure of the case in Georgia effectively puts an end to the last legal attempt to hold Trump accountable for events after the 2020 election.

New Georgia prosecutor takes over Trump election fraud case14.11.25, 20:17 • 5672 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
Jeffrey Epstein
Georgia (U.S. state)
United States Department of Justice
Associated Press
Donald Trump