Last election interference case in Georgia against Trump closed: new prosecutor refused to press charges

A court in Georgia has officially closed the criminal case against Donald Trump and several other defendants in the 2020 election interference case. The decision was made after a new prosecutor stated that he would not pursue the prosecution. This is reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

Pete Skandalakis, executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia, who took over the case from District Attorney Fani Willis last month, filed a motion to drop the charges. Willis was removed due to the "appearance of impropriety" caused by her romantic relationship with the special prosecutor appointed to handle the case.

Trump initiates investigation into Epstein's ties to political opponents

Following the filing, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee issued a brief order to close the proceedings entirely. The decision was further evidence that Trump is emerging almost unscathed from a series of legal processes that previously threatened his political future.

Photo: AP. Pete Skandalakis, Executive Director of the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia

Earlier, former special prosecutor for the Department of Justice Jack Smith also dropped two cases against Trump – regarding a conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 election and the illegal retention of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. He explained this by saying that he "cannot bring charges against a sitting president" in accordance with long-standing DOJ policy.

Photo: AP. Former District Attorney Fani Willis

The closure of the case in Georgia effectively puts an end to the last legal attempt to hold Trump accountable for events after the 2020 election.

New Georgia prosecutor takes over Trump election fraud case