New Georgia prosecutor takes over Trump election fraud case

On Friday, Georgia's state prosecutor, Peter Skandalakis, announced that he is taking control of the criminal case against US President Donald Trump and several of his allies, who are accused of attempting to undermine the results of the 2020 election in the state. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

The appointment of a new prosecutor allows the 2023 case to proceed after the disqualification of the previous district attorney, Fani Willis.

Several prosecutors were contacted, and while all were respectful and professional, each declined the appointment – Skandalakis stated.

He himself took over the leadership of the investigation after failing to find a replacement for Willis. Trump's lawyer, Steve Sadow, noted that "a fair and impartial review will lead to the dismissal of the case."

Skandalakis has the authority to dismiss the indictment, and precedents already exist: last year, he decided not to press charges against Georgia Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones for his actions during attempts to overturn Trump's defeat. The new appointment marks the continuation of a high-profile prosecution, but the final outcome remains uncertain.

