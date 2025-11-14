US bishops condemn Trump's immigration policy, calling for "reform"

For the first time in over 10 years, Catholic bishops in the United States have condemned President Donald Trump's tightened immigration policy. The conference of the highest clergy in the US called for "sensible immigration reform," UNN reports with reference to Vatican News.

Details

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), relying on "a particularly urgent way to express itself as an episcopal body," on Friday published a "special message" condemning President Donald Trump's tightened immigration policy.

In a rare statement, the first in 12 years, the priests condemned Trump's aggressive actions on immigration issues, expressing sadness over the disregard for migrants and the conditions of detention centers.

We are concerned about the threat to the sanctity of places of worship and the special nature of hospitals and schools - the Bishops reported.

The message adds that representatives of the U.S. Catholic Church felt obliged to "raise their voice in defense of God-given human dignity." At the same time, the bishops advocated for "sensible immigration reform."

Recall

In January, the White House reported the detention of 538 illegal immigrants, including a suspected terrorist. Among those detained are members of the Tren de Aragua gang and individuals convicted of crimes against minors.

In March, the Trump administration canceled temporary legal status for 530,000 migrants. This move ended the "parole" program that allowed them to enter the U.S. under Biden.

It also became known that the Trump administration is preparing to deport Ukrainians, issuing final orders for their return to their homeland. The first to be deported could be 41-year-old Roman Surovtsev, and in total, about 80 people are involved.