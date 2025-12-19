The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5

The Government of Ukraine has approved negotiating positions for Clusters 4 and 5. Thus, Ukraine is ready to open negotiations with the European Union on all six Clusters. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Facebook page of the Office of the Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.

Details

As stated in the message, based on the approved documents, Ukraine's progress in fulfilling the criteria for EU membership will be assessed. The negotiating positions have been prepared taking into account the reports of the European Commission on the results of the screening of the compliance of Ukrainian legislation with EU law.

Currently, Ukraine has approved negotiating positions for all six Clusters. We are consistently and promptly fulfilling our commitments on the path to membership in the European Union. This year, the screening has been completed, and reform roadmaps have been developed and their implementation has begun. Ukraine is ready to move forward – said Vice Prime Minister Taras Kachka.

Add

Cluster 4 covers legislative areas in transport, energy, trans-European networks, environment and climate change.

Cluster 5 concerns agriculture and rural development, food safety, veterinary and phytosanitary policy, as well as fisheries and aquaculture, regional policy and coordination of structural instruments, in addition to financial and budgetary provisions.

Recall

Ukraine aims to close negotiating clusters for accession to the European Union by the end of 2026. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that technically Ukraine is ready to open all six clusters by the end of this year.