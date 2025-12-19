$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
03:48 PM • 140 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 864 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 3016 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 11273 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 11786 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 12601 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 14786 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 12270 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 18476 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10803 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1m/s
95%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
One of Odesa's largest residential areas without electricity, water, and heating due to Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoDecember 19, 06:44 AM • 4548 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisionedDecember 19, 09:27 AM • 10762 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to know10:04 AM • 19115 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideo10:41 AM • 17532 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 20110 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 11256 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 18467 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 20229 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 25305 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 51643 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Giorgia Meloni
Bart De Wever
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Belarus
United States
Kupiansk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 57454 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 39464 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 37854 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 44167 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM • 49126 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
M1 Abrams
The Diplomat

The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

The Government of Ukraine has approved negotiating positions for Clusters 4 and 5, which allows the country to start negotiations with the European Union on all six Clusters. This decision is based on the reports of the European Commission and reflects Ukraine's consistent fulfillment of its obligations on the path to EU membership.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5

The Government of Ukraine has approved negotiating positions for Clusters 4 and 5. Thus, Ukraine is ready to open negotiations with the European Union on all six Clusters. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Facebook page of the Office of the Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.

Details

As stated in the message, based on the approved documents, Ukraine's progress in fulfilling the criteria for EU membership will be assessed. The negotiating positions have been prepared taking into account the reports of the European Commission on the results of the screening of the compliance of Ukrainian legislation with EU law.

Currently, Ukraine has approved negotiating positions for all six Clusters. We are consistently and promptly fulfilling our commitments on the path to membership in the European Union. This year, the screening has been completed, and reform roadmaps have been developed and their implementation has begun. Ukraine is ready to move forward 

– said Vice Prime Minister Taras Kachka.

Add

Cluster 4 covers legislative areas in transport, energy, trans-European networks, environment and climate change.

Cluster 5 concerns agriculture and rural development, food safety, veterinary and phytosanitary policy, as well as fisheries and aquaculture, regional policy and coordination of structural instruments, in addition to financial and budgetary provisions.

Recall

Ukraine aims to close negotiating clusters for accession to the European Union by the end of 2026. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that technically Ukraine is ready to open all six clusters by the end of this year.

Alla Kiosak

Politics