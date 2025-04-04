The fortunes of the world's 500 richest people fell by $208 billion due to market crashes caused by Trump's tariffs. Zuckerberg, Bezos and Musk were the most affected.
Forbes published the ranking of billionaires for 2025. Elon Musk topped the list with $342 billion, ahead of Zuckerberg and Bezos, becoming the richest person in the world.
Mark Zuckerberg purchased a blue shirt worn by Jesse Eisenberg in the movie "The Social Network" for $4,095. Now the entrepreneur personally owns a movie artifact.
Eight tech billionaires have lost about $266 billion due to Trump's policies. Elon Musk lost $132 billion due to the drop in Tesla shares.
The five richest people in the world who attended Trump's inauguration lost $210 billion due to the stock market crash. The biggest loss was suffered by Elon Musk - $145 billion due to the collapse of Tesla's shares.
Mark Zuckerberg performed at Priscilla Chan's 40th birthday party wearing a replica of singer Benson Boone's Grammy 2025 costume. The founder of Meta danced on the piano and performed the song “Beautiful Things” in a blue sequined jumpsuit.
Meta plans to launch an autonomous AI application in the second quarter of the year. The company is also considering the possibility of introducing a paid subscription similar to OpenAI.
Meta cuts annual share allocation for tens of thousands of employees by 10% despite record performance. The company's shares are up 50% over the year and are trading at $695.
Elon Musk's company X has agreed to pay Donald Trump $10 million for an out-of-court settlement. The case concerns the blocking of the politician's account after the events of January 6, 2021.
Tech giants are planning to increase capital expenditures on AI infrastructure by 55% compared to 2024. Meta, Microsoft, and Alphabet expect the investments to pay off in the long run, despite investor doubts.
Meta's founder's fortune reached $248 billion due to a 17% increase in the company's shares. Meta's market value has increased to $1.78 trillion due to investment interest in AI development.
Meta is in talks to re-register outside of Delaware, possibly in Texas. The company is also planning to relocate its trust and security staff from California to Texas as part of a content moderation review.
Meta has agreed to pay Donald Trump $25 million for blocking his accounts in 2021. This is part of a deal to end the lawsuit against the company and Mark Zuckerberg.
Ilon Musk gave a speech at Trump's inauguration party at Capital One Arena. Owners of major technology companies, including the CEOs of Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple, attended the ceremony.
Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg and other tech leaders attend Trump's inauguration. The ceremony was moved indoors at the Capitol due to freezing temperatures.
In 2024, the wealth of billionaires grew by $5. 7 billion daily, reaching $15 trillion. According to Oxfam, five trillionaires may appear in the world within a decade, while 44% of the population lives in poverty.
President-elect Trump arrived in Washington on the eve of the inauguration. Due to extremely low temperatures, the ceremony was moved to the Capitol Rotunda, which caused problems with accommodating 250,000 guests.
Instagram is abandoning the square grid of profiles in favor of a rectangular format. Adam Mosseri, the platform's CEO, explains that most content is uploaded in a vertical format.
In Washington, preparations are underway for the inauguration of the 47th President of the USA, Donald Trump. The ceremony will gather 250,000 guests, involve tech giants, and set a record for fundraising at $170 million.
Biden will not ban TikTok before the transfer of power to Trump. The newly elected president promised to keep the app, and TikTok's CEO will receive a VIP seat at the inauguration along with other tech leaders.
TikTok CEO Shou Ji Chu has received an invitation to Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20. He will be present at the podium along with Musk, Zuckerberg, and Bezos ahead of a possible ban on the app in the US.
Mark Zuckerberg defends the use of the LibGen Meta dataset with copyrighted ebooks. He draws parallels with YouTube, which also fights against pirated content.
Mark Zuckerberg said that the new US government should stop fining US tech companies by the EU. Meta also announced the termination of its fact-checking program and DEI initiatives.
Meta has updated its content moderation rules to allow accusations of mental illness based on gender identity. The company is also changing its fact-checking system and lifting some restrictions on hate speech.
Mark Zuckerberg has announced large-scale changes in content moderation on Meta platforms. The company is abandoning fact-checking services and introducing a “community notes” system to expand freedom of speech.
The 500 richest people in the world have reached a combined capital of 10 trillion dollars. Ilon Musk is the leader with a fortune of 442.1 billion dollars, having increased it by 213 billion over the year.
Articles about Elon Musk received 1. 03 billion views, which is 120% more than in 2023. His figures are three times higher than the total traffic of nine other top CEOs.
Elon Musk's fortune is growing rapidly and is approaching the $500 billion mark. In 2024, he earned $245 billion thanks to the growth in the value of his companies' shares.
Sam Altman of OpenAI announced a $1 million donation to Trump's inaugural fund. He was followed by Amazon and Meta, which also pledged $1 million each, despite previous conflicts with Trump.
Tech giants Amazon and Meta have each donated $1 million to Donald Trump's inauguration fund. The companies are seeking to establish relations with the future US president after years of tension.