Mark Zuckerberg

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 10213 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 17817 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 58004 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 202306 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 116540 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 381151 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 303855 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212771 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243709 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254839 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 51507 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 65489 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 16865 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 37231 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 121074 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 122030 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 202306 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 381151 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 249529 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 303855 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 11130 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 37938 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 66183 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 52184 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 122010 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Mark Zuckerberg

American businessman (born 1984)
The biggest rich people lost 208 billion dollars in a day due to Trump's tariffs

The fortunes of the world's 500 richest people fell by $208 billion due to market crashes caused by Trump's tariffs. Zuckerberg, Bezos and Musk were the most affected.

Economy • 01:47 PM • 9564 views

Forbes announced the ranking of the richest people in the world in 2025: Elon Musk topped the list, surpassing Mark Zuckerberg

Forbes published the ranking of billionaires for 2025. Elon Musk topped the list with $342 billion, ahead of Zuckerberg and Bezos, becoming the richest person in the world.

Economy • April 1, 04:16 PM • 32376 views

"She's mine now": Mark Zuckerberg buys the shirt worn by his movie double

Mark Zuckerberg purchased a blue shirt worn by Jesse Eisenberg in the movie "The Social Network" for $4,095. Now the entrepreneur personally owns a movie artifact.

News of the World • April 1, 07:47 AM • 180845 views

Top 8 tech moguls lost $266 billion this year

Eight tech billionaires have lost about $266 billion due to Trump's policies. Elon Musk lost $132 billion due to the drop in Tesla shares.

Economy • March 12, 11:55 AM • 16485 views

Billionaires who attended Trump's inauguration have lost $210 billion since that day

The five richest people in the world who attended Trump's inauguration lost $210 billion due to the stock market crash. The biggest loss was suffered by Elon Musk - $145 billion due to the collapse of Tesla's shares.

Economy • March 11, 01:46 AM • 27542 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Mark Zuckerberg performed at Priscilla Chan's 40th birthday party wearing a replica of singer Benson Boone's Grammy 2025 costume. The founder of Meta danced on the piano and performed the song “Beautiful Things” in a blue sequined jumpsuit.

News of the World • March 1, 08:56 AM • 121362 views

Meta is reportedly preparing a separate AI application to challenge ChatGPT

Meta plans to launch an autonomous AI application in the second quarter of the year. The company is also considering the possibility of introducing a paid subscription similar to OpenAI.

News of the World • February 28, 08:11 AM • 26600 views

Meta cuts stock bonuses for employees amid record stock growth

Meta cuts annual share allocation for tens of thousands of employees by 10% despite record performance. The company's shares are up 50% over the year and are trading at $695.

News of the World • February 21, 08:23 AM • 23003 views

Musk's social network will pay Trump $10 million

Elon Musk's company X has agreed to pay Donald Trump $10 million for an out-of-court settlement. The case concerns the blocking of the politician's account after the events of January 6, 2021.

News of the World • February 13, 03:13 AM • 32748 views

Meta, Microsoft, and Alphabet plan to spend $228 billion amid AI investments

Tech giants are planning to increase capital expenditures on AI infrastructure by 55% compared to 2024. Meta, Microsoft, and Alphabet expect the investments to pay off in the long run, despite investor doubts.

Economy • February 7, 07:53 AM • 28580 views

Zuckerberg got rich by $40 billion: what's happening with Meta shares

Meta's founder's fortune reached $248 billion due to a 17% increase in the company's shares. Meta's market value has increased to $1.78 trillion due to investment interest in AI development.

News of the World • February 6, 09:41 AM • 28482 views

After Musk: Facebook's parent company negotiates reincorporation outside Delaware - FT

Meta is in talks to re-register outside of Delaware, possibly in Texas. The company is also planning to relocate its trust and security staff from California to Texas as part of a content moderation review.

Economy • February 1, 12:10 PM • 53088 views

Meta to pay Trump $25 million for blocking his accounts

Meta has agreed to pay Donald Trump $25 million for blocking his accounts in 2021. This is part of a deal to end the lawsuit against the company and Mark Zuckerberg.

News of the World • January 30, 12:47 AM • 32477 views

Musk promised to “work his ass off” at Trump's inaugural party

Ilon Musk gave a speech at Trump's inauguration party at Capital One Arena. Owners of major technology companies, including the CEOs of Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple, attended the ceremony.

News of the World • January 20, 08:25 PM • 38532 views

Trump's inauguration: heads of influential tech titans arrive at the Capitol

Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg and other tech leaders attend Trump's inauguration. The ceremony was moved indoors at the Capitol due to freezing temperatures.

Politics • January 20, 04:32 PM • 55415 views

Wealth of the world's billionaires increased by $2 trillion in 2024 - report

In 2024, the wealth of billionaires grew by $5. 7 billion daily, reaching $15 trillion. According to Oxfam, five trillionaires may appear in the world within a decade, while 44% of the population lives in poverty.

Economy • January 20, 06:39 AM • 31961 views

Trump arrives in Washington for the inauguration: what events are planned

President-elect Trump arrived in Washington on the eve of the inauguration. Due to extremely low temperatures, the ceremony was moved to the Capitol Rotunda, which caused problems with accommodating 250,000 guests.

News of the World • January 19, 07:48 AM • 37556 views

“Square is the legacy of Instagram": social network changes the format of the profile grid

Instagram is abandoning the square grid of profiles in favor of a rectangular format. Adam Mosseri, the platform's CEO, explains that most content is uploaded in a vertical format.

Technologies • January 18, 01:12 PM • 146505 views

Trump's Inauguration: How It Will Unfold and Who From the World of Politics and Business Will Participate

In Washington, preparations are underway for the inauguration of the 47th President of the USA, Donald Trump. The ceremony will gather 250,000 guests, involve tech giants, and set a record for fundraising at $170 million.

News of the World • January 18, 07:00 AM • 199121 views

Biden won't ban TikTok, leaving fate of app to Trump - AP

Biden will not ban TikTok before the transfer of power to Trump. The newly elected president promised to keep the app, and TikTok's CEO will receive a VIP seat at the inauguration along with other tech leaders.

News of the World • January 17, 10:21 AM • 27022 views

TikTok CEO plans to attend Trump's inauguration

TikTok CEO Shou Ji Chu has received an invitation to Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20. He will be present at the podium along with Musk, Zuckerberg, and Bezos ahead of a possible ban on the app in the US.

News of the World • January 16, 09:48 PM • 26258 views

Copyright markers: Zuckerberg compares use of Meta-protected books to YouTube

Mark Zuckerberg defends the use of the LibGen Meta dataset with copyrighted ebooks. He draws parallels with YouTube, which also fights against pirated content.

Technologies • January 16, 11:08 AM • 24097 views

Zuckerberg calls on Trump to stop the EU from fining US tech companies

Mark Zuckerberg said that the new US government should stop fining US tech companies by the EU. Meta also announced the termination of its fact-checking program and DEI initiatives.

News of the World • January 11, 10:56 AM • 31165 views

Meta will allow users to accuse LGBTQ people of mental disorders

Meta has updated its content moderation rules to allow accusations of mental illness based on gender identity. The company is also changing its fact-checking system and lifting some restrictions on hate speech.

Society • January 9, 06:12 PM • 33786 views

Zuckerberg wants to restore freedom of speech on Facebook and Instagram: what will change

Mark Zuckerberg has announced large-scale changes in content moderation on Meta platforms. The company is abandoning fact-checking services and introducing a “community notes” system to expand freedom of speech.

Politics • January 7, 09:45 PM • 40788 views

The fortunes of the world's 500 richest people exceeded $10 trillion this year - Bloomberg

The 500 richest people in the world have reached a combined capital of 10 trillion dollars. Ilon Musk is the leader with a fortune of 442.1 billion dollars, having increased it by 213 billion over the year.

Economy • December 31, 07:27 PM • 25826 views

Elon Musk became the most popular CEO in the media in 2024

Articles about Elon Musk received 1. 03 billion views, which is 120% more than in 2023. His figures are three times higher than the total traffic of nine other top CEOs.

Economy • December 31, 01:04 PM • 21656 views

Elon Musk's fortune is approaching $500 billion

Elon Musk's fortune is growing rapidly and is approaching the $500 billion mark. In 2024, he earned $245 billion thanks to the growth in the value of his companies' shares.

Economy • December 19, 01:42 PM • 18496 views

OpenAI's Altman joins $1 million donation to Trump's inauguration

Sam Altman of OpenAI announced a $1 million donation to Trump's inaugural fund. He was followed by Amazon and Meta, which also pledged $1 million each, despite previous conflicts with Trump.

Politics • December 14, 12:19 PM • 22139 views

Amazon and Meta donate $1 million each to Trump's inauguration - what's behind it?

Tech giants Amazon and Meta have each donated $1 million to Donald Trump's inauguration fund. The companies are seeking to establish relations with the future US president after years of tension.

News of the World • December 13, 07:44 AM • 20239 views