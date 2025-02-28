Meta is reportedly preparing a separate AI application to challenge ChatGPT

Meta is planning to release a separate AI app in the second quarter of the year, according to people familiar with the matter, CNBC reports, UNN writes.

Details

"Meta AI will soon become one of the social media company's standalone apps, joining Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. The company is going to introduce a standalone Meta AI app in the second quarter," the publication writes, citing sources.

Unlike competing generative AI tools such as ChatGPT and Perplexity, Meta AI is currently only available to users through the company's website and apps such as Facebook and WhatsApp. While Meta's large user base can access Meta AI within its family of apps, users could potentially engage with the digital assistant in a deeper way if it were available as a standalone program, sources say.

The Meta AI app marks an important step in CEO Mark Zuckerberg's plan to make his company the leader in AI by the end of the year, ahead of rivals such as OpenAI and Alphabet, sources say.

According to the sources, Meta is also planning to test a paid subscription to Meta AI, following the example of OpenAI's monthly fee for access to more powerful versions of ChatGPT.

