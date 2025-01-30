Meta to pay Trump $25 million for blocking his accounts

The Meta company has agreed to pay Donald Trump an amount of about $25 million for stopping access to his accounts. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, according to UNN.

Details

This was part of a deal to end the lawsuit launched by US President Donald Trump against Meta and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

According to the information, Meta is trying to resolve a legal dispute that arose after the platform blocked Trump's accounts in January 2021 following the attacks on the US Capitol by his supporters.

It is important to note that Meta did not admit any guilt in restricting access to Trump's accounts during the agreement.

Amazon and Meta donate $1 million each to Trump's inauguration - what's behind it?